WESTMINSTER BARRACKS / AGG. ASSAULT AND UNLAWFUL MISCHIEF
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1005577
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang
STATION: VSP WESTMINSTER
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/18/2022 @ approximately 0055 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Marlboro, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Lourens Fourie
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Martha's Vineyard, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks were dispatched to a possible fight at a bed and breakfast on Staver Road in Marlboro, VT. Investigation revealed that Lourens Fourie assaulted someone with a weapon and damaged property. Fourie was placed under arrest and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 9/19/22 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/19/2022 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached