WESTMINSTER BARRACKS / AGG. ASSAULT AND UNLAWFUL MISCHIEF

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1005577

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victoria Neufang

STATION: VSP WESTMINSTER

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 09/18/2022 @ approximately 0055 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Marlboro, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Lourens Fourie

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Martha's Vineyard, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks were dispatched to a possible fight at a bed and breakfast on Staver Road in Marlboro, VT. Investigation revealed that Lourens Fourie assaulted someone with a weapon and damaged property. Fourie was placed under arrest and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing and released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 9/19/22 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/19/2022 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached