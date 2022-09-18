QUEER ME OUT, W Hotels forum, arrives at W Mexico City to open necessary conversations.

W MEXICO CITY is committed to diversity and inclusion, a mission that translates into constant training and a passion for hospitality. W has always been proud of its support for the LGBTQ+ community, and this year W MEXICO CITY was the only hotel present with an allegorical bus within the Pride March.

In 2012 W HOTELS went from supporter to activist, partnering with Human Rights Campaign, with the goal of increasing interest in the importance of equal marriage in the USA. In 2021, W Mexico City was recognized for the second consecutive year among the Best Places to Work for the LGBTQ+ community by the HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN FOUNDATION.

Celebrating diversity and driven by inclusivity, the community continues to expand as debates around gender begin to reshape the traditional notions of sexuality and identity, that's why in 2015 W HOTELS created QUEER ME OUT and they want to invite you to get to know it.

The first edition of QUEER ME OUT at W MEXICO CITY is a forum focused on making social issues visible and taking advantage of areas of opportunity for the LGBTQ+ population. In this year's panel Queer Me Out will have topics such as Inclusion at Work and in the Hospitality Industry, Let's Talk about Disclosure and Online Dating, plus a drag show by El Sirenito, and a great opportunity to inspire and network.

In this edition W Mexico City will have 2 panels, led by great speakers.

First Panel:

Rainer Weinberg- General Director W Mexico city.

Marcela Monge- Global Director of Operations Queer Destinations

Beatriz Cravioto- Managing Director Ella Mexico City

Fernanda Aguilar- Public Relations Director of Another Company

Rodrigo Medina- Marketing and Media specialist (Moderator)

Second Panel:

Javier Tuiran- Director of Communications for Latin America

Fanny Franco- Clinical and Educational Psychologist

Sofía Reyes- Public Accreditation Specialist at Queer Destinations

W Mexico City hope that you will join the following editions and people grow the dissemination of this message to more public.

