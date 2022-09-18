Floating Shoe Display And Its Optical Flow With Computer Vision

Digitalzakka brings a revolutionary and Jaw-Dropping Floating Shoe Display, innovatively designed by using the latest technology.

Technology has done wonders in almost all businesses and has undoubtedly been a great source of creativity and innovation in every field. It can help transform even the most specific product into an exceptionally designed revolutionary one.

Digitalzakka offers an exquisitely designed revolutionary product, the 'floating shoe display'. The floating shoe display is calculated by electromagnetic levitation technology and float technology. The floating shoe display allows the user to exhibit shoes in a manner never seen before - floating. Its cutting-edge design, and the use of advanced technology in a perfect way, make this product unique!

A floating shoe display is an innovative invention and an ultimate choice for all shoe lovers, shoe store owners, and every person who is a sneakerhead. This uniquely designed product can help display shoes in exhibitions, trade shows, shoe stores, and even at homes.

During the launch of a new product, Outlet stores can display this sparkling stand and give an alluring look to their outlet. Imagine exhibiting the shoe collection at a Collector's expo in an impeccable floating perspective like this would be another unparalleled experience. One can also use it for themselves and prove to the world innovatively that shoes are not meant to be hidden.

The innovatively designed floating shoe stand would add an aesthetic view to the store and help convert brand visitors to customers. It would be unfair to hide an expensive pair of shoes in a shoebox, which is meant to be showcased in a fantastic floating shoe stand like this. The floating shoe stand has built-in white LED lights highlighting the shoe design and making it stand out. These studio lights would add value to the store ambiance and give a distinctive and elegant look, mainly when used in the evening. The unique feature of rotating in 360-degree, an implicit fan utilizes a tiny air opening to keep the shoe turning so it can float forever, giving viewers a complete view of the shoe in an exceptional manner. This fantastic cutting-edge contraption adds beauty to the product and becomes the point of attraction for every person who passes by the store.

The levitating sneakers shoe stand fits up to an estimated size of 13 US shoes. The internal level of the presentation stand is 350mm, and its conveying limit is 350-550 grams. It can drift shoes, including sneakers, high heels, children's shoes, etc.

About us:

Digitalzakka.com is a one-stop online store based out of Florida. The brand offers a wide range of products to cater to all customer needs. Their main objective is to empower thousands of sellers to connect with buyers through the platform. The brand strives to deliver quality products at an affordable price with exceptional customer service.

Media Contact

Digital Zaka

Jackie Huang

+1 (833) 655-0443

1317 EDGEWATER DRIVE

ORLANDO

FL 32804

United States