Submit Release
News Search

There were 314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,017 in the last 365 days.

Launch of the New Panamerican-U.S. Chamber of Commerce

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 13 September at the Nasdaq Stock Exchange opening bell ceremony, founder William Martinez de Velasco celebrated the launch of the newly established PANAMERICAN-US CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (PANAMUS).  www.panamus.org.

"International web of commerce is the lifeblood of economic opportunity, connected like the blood that unites us.  Expanding connections between panamerican trade, economies, societies and cultures is a basic human need. As prosperity is defined by the community we belong to" William Martinez de Velasco, Chairman

Headquartered in New York City, the newly formed Panamerican-U.S. Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to strengthening the commercial relationships between United States and countries of the Americas. Representing a population of over 1 billion, PANAMUS mission is to promote mutually beneficial relationships at highest level.

Infrastructure for the People is a nonprofit foundation that owns the Panamerican-U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Its mission is to equitably foster cultural trade and economic growth. Creating sustainable economies, encouraging business opportunity knocks on every door.

CONTACT: william.martinez@infra4people.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/launch-of-the-new-panamerican-us-chamber-of-commerce-301626654.html

SOURCE Panamerican-U.S. Chamber of Commerce

You just read:

Launch of the New Panamerican-U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.