Following His Idol Mother Teresa, Popular Technologist Kieran Upadrasta Is Working Towards Changing Lives

Kieran Upadrasta keeps social service above everything else.

By profession Kieran Upadrasta is a cyber security architect and consultant with over 25 years of experience in business analysis, consulting, technical security strategy, architecture, governance, security analysis, threat assessments, and risk management.

Outside of the world of tech, Kieran Upadrasta has touched so many lives with his social service backed by his kind heart and selfless attitude. Kieran Upadrasta is committed to helping poorer of the poor and homeless people.

Finding time from his busy schedule, Kieran Upadrasta works selflessly to help vulnerable people. Especially those who are struggling due to old age. That is why he regularly visits various Old Age homes to meet Old People and fulfill their needs to the best of his capacity.

With a social consciousness, Kieran Upadrasta does random acts of mindedness, helping strangers in need.

As a social activist, Kieran Upadrasta supports several causes that can help uplift society as a whole.

Talking to the media, Kieran Upadrasta said “My mind is for technology, but my heart is for society. I cannot see the suffering of people. So whenever possible, I take out time to meet and help people from all walks of life. I especially reach out to old people and strangers to help them in the time of their needs.”

Kieran Upadrasta further added “My idol is Mother Teresa who worked selflessly in India, touching millions of lives with her work. I want to reach out to as many people in need as possible, helping them to the best of my abilities. I continuously work towards improving the lives of others, known or unknown to me.”

About Kieran Upadrasta

Kieran Upadrasta is an InfoSec Researcher. Cyber Security, Governance, Risk & Compliance Consultant.

Kieran Upadrasta has over 25 years of experience in business analysis, consulting, technical security strategy, architecture, governance, security analysis, threat assessments, and risk management. He has 25 years of experience in various industries and works as a cyber security consultant, an information security consultant, and a risk manager. He is also a member of the CISSP, CISM, and CRISC task force and a member of the Cyber Defence task force.

Apart from being a cyber security consultant, Kieran Upadrasta also provides services as an information security consultant and risk manager with 25-plus years of experience in several industries. He is also a member of CISSP, CISM, CRISC qualified, and Cyber Defence taskforce member.

Kieran Upadrasta is also an InfoSec Researcher, University Gold medallist, policy advisor, and expert witness.

Kieran Upadrasta is an expert in different fields, including :

- Expert in incident response

- Crisis management

- Critical and Major Incident Management (MiM)

- Stakeholder engagement

- Mapping requirements and management

Kieran had already worked with a few security agencies in the past. He has also worked with Financial Conduct Authority FCA, and Prudential Regulation Authority.

Kieran Upadrasta is a specialist in several areas. Some of them include:

- Governance- Policy, Legal, Regulatory Compliance, Investigations, Forensics, COBIT, Archer eGRC, CIDSS, GDPR, Data protection, and SOX

- Policy, standards, Framework, Audits-ISO27001, SAS 70

- Risk management-SARA, SPRINT, and IRAM

- Threat management- Arbor SP Peakflow, Forefront TMS, DDOS mitigations, Akamai Kona defender, Siteshield, Threat modeling, Threat hunting, Intel

- Vulnerabilities management- Qualys, Tenable Nessus, Foundstone

- Strategic Planning, Security architecture - HLD & LLD creation, Enterprise architecture –TOGAF

- Identity and Access Management IAM- AD, Azure AD, Okta, CyberArk, PAM

- Data loss and fraud prevention - Symantec DLP, Advanced Persistent Threat APT, User Behavior Analytics UBA

- Cybersecurity Platforms: CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, SentinelOne, M365 Defender, Falcon Sensors, McAfee, Symantec, Carbon Black, Fortinet, FireEye, Cylance, MITRE ATT&CK Framework, Endpoint & Cloud Protection, Detection, And Response (EDR), Falcon X, Breach Prevention, Vulnerability Management, Threat Hunting, Zero Trust, Container Security, NGAV, Device Control, Firewall Management, Artificial Intelligence, Automation

- Cloud platforms -AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) & Cloud technologies

- Automation - Ansible, Kubernetes, Docker, Terraform, Jenkins, Python

- Management – Projects, Engineering, and Security operations

- SIEM: Arcsight ESM, Qradar, Splunk, LogRhythm, RSA Security Analytics, Envision

- Firewalls, IDS, IPS - Checkpoint, McAfee, Cisco, Juniper, ISS, Snort, Sourcefire, Web Application Firewall WAF

- Encryptions, VPNs, IPsec, PKI, Endpoints - Safe boot, Pointsec, CrowdStrike

- Proxies, Content filtering - Bluecoat, Zscaler, Finjan, Ironport

- Agile, Prince2, DevOps, DevSecOps

Kieran Upadrasta is also qualified in CISM, CRISC, CISSP, CCSE, CCSP, CCNA Security, JNCIS-FWV, MBA, and BEng.

Kieran has also received awards for his work. Some of the awards that he received are The Circle of Excellence Award, The High Flyers Award, and The Super Coach Award.

Find Kieran Upadrasta on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Company Name: Kieran Upadrasta

Contact Person: Press Office

Email: Send Email

Country: United Kingdom

Website: www.kieranupadrasta.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Following His Idol Mother Teresa, Popular Technologist Kieran Upadrasta Is Working Towards Changing Lives