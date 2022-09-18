For online play, it'll ask you if you want to use the blowout feature, yes or no. Choose yes, and the game will search for opponents that are using the blowout feature. Choose no, the game will search for opponents who are not using the blowout feature. There will be a standard blowout setting option of 35. Start the game, whichever player starts to win by 35, any points of the game, the game will automatically end on its own.

The Blowout Feature Team's goal is to bring more awareness to the blowout feature concept that’s for all sports video games. The overall goal is to partner with EA sports and 2k sports.

The objective of the blowout feature is to add a better experience to sports video game play.

Here’s an example of how the blowout feature works for basketball games.

The blowout feature works in two different ways. To play with friends online or in regular exhibition games, simply go to the settings options, choose blowout, and the selections are 21,30, 35, or off. Let’s say you choose 35, start the game, and whichever player is winning by whatever blowout setting is reached, the game will automatically end on its own.

For online play, it’ll ask you if you want to use the blowout feature, yes or no. Choose yes, and the game will search for opponents that are using the blowout feature. Choose no, the game will search for opponents who are not using the blowout feature. There will be a standard blowout setting option of 35. Start the game, whichever player starts to win by 35, any points of the game, the game will automatically end on its own.

There’s a huge problem online with online play with sports video game play where opponents will stay in games that are over. For example, in 2k I’ve experienced several times where there’s a game where I’m winning by 45 points with four minutes left in the fourth. Supporters of the blowout feature experience the same thing, not only in 2k, but madden, FIFA, NHL, and even call of duty. It can become frustrating to have to sit in games that are over.

The blowout feature solves this problem. It’s a blowout feature that no one is forced to use. The blowout feature team wanted to make sure they thought about the totality of the game when it came to this concept. The blowout feature team understands that not all gamers will like the concept, but the majorities will, that’s why the feature is optional. The blowout feature team has an Instagram page that shows proof that this concept will work, with reviews from the 2k, FIFA, madden, NHL, and call of duty market. Those markets approve of the blowout feature.

The supporters/sports video gaming market would love to use this feature. This is a huge game changer and it’s a part of gaming culture. The fact that you can choose a blowout option, obviously the blowout options will differ depending on the sport, but it does the same thing as the example with basketball games, and this concept will make a huge impact on the sports video gaming world and more of a real feel of how the market wants to play.

Instagram: theblowoutfeature highlights and reviews show feedback from the 2k, FIFA, maddens, NHL, call of duty market, etc, showing there’s the real value behind the concept, they want this feature. Also on the Instagram page highlight section, you can see the polls that are from the gaming markets that also prove there’s a huge value behind this concept. Every poll was a majority win, from the gaming market, 65 percent will say yes, while the other 35 will say no. More examples of polls, 70-30, 75-25, 80-20, 85-15 in favor of the majorities of people voting yes to using this concept in sports video games. The blowout feature team has over 100k votes and counting, and more than 70 percent of those people would like to use the blowout feature. The blowout feature is a game changer.

Media Contact

Company Name: The Blowout Feature LLC

Contact Person: Darnell Norwood

Email: Send Email

Phone: 414-335-7486

Country: United States

Website: www.blowoutfeatureuniversal.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: The Blowout Feature Team\'s goal is to bring more awareness to the blowout feature concept that's for all sports video games.