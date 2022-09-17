Submit Release
News Search

There were 314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,017 in the last 365 days.

Wanted Suspect Arrested in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of Burns Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce a wanted suspect has been arrested in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, September 12, 2022, in the 700 block of Burns Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 5:20 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

 

On Friday, September 16, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 32-year-old Tyrone Lee Diggs, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun). The detectives’ investigation revealed this offense was domestic in nature.

 

###

You just read:

Wanted Suspect Arrested in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of Burns Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.