Person of Interest Sought in a Theft One from Auto Offense: 800 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a person of interest in a Theft One from Auto offense that occurred on Wednesday. August 17, 2022, in the 800 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:14 pm, the suspect forcibly entered the victim’s vehicle at the listed location. The suspect took property then fled the scene.

A person of interest, who was using credit cards taken in the offense, was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/qL7lETbLMS4

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.