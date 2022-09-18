More Than A Cruise: Why Margaritaville At Sea is a Can't-Miss Immersive Experience

When done right, cruises can be incredible, immersive experiences that let passengers forget about their worries on land. Margaritaville at Sea is one of those experiences, with everything from the music, to the food and beverage options, to the opportunities for fun and relaxation all geared towards putting guests in that Margaritaville state of mind.

Port of Palm Beach, FL - September 17, 2022 - Cruises offer a unique opportunity for guests to let go of their worries and step into a totally new experience with beautiful, ever-changing landscapes and interactive activities - all within walking distance. Margaritaville at Sea, a three-day, two-night cruise sailing between the Port of Palm Beach, Florida and the island of Grand Bahama, transports voyagers to the Margaritaville state of mind the moment they step on board. From the live music to the tropical drinks and decor, cruise-goers find ample opportunities to dive into a totally immersive island-life experience.

Endless Fun

Everywhere guests turn, there’s something to do on the ship. Guests can seamlessly move from the casino, perfect for players of all levels, to wine tastings, to comedy shows and game nights for around-the-clock enjoyment. Beyond the live music options, theater enthusiasts can enjoy Tales From Margaritaville: Jimmy’s Ship Show, a can’t-miss musical odyssey found only aboard Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.

Opportunities for Relaxation

Guests looking for more solitude may enjoy the adults-only pool area, where it’s easy to let the outside world fade away to the sound of the ocean. Numerous bars and lounges on board also provide lively, yet relaxing environments to enjoy time with friends and loved ones. Margaritaville at Sea Paradise offers even deeper immersive experiences for passengers with the St. Somewhere Spa and Salon featuring state-of-the-art techniques and unique treatments, from body wraps, to volcano stone massages, to a signature Lost Shaker of Salt Scrub.

Food & Drinks

The Margaritaville at Sea Paradise also provides cruise-goers ideal venues for laughter, reminiscing, and creating more shared memories at Margaritaville-inspired restaurants like Fins Dining and the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill. The Boat Drinks package helps ensure that no member of the party is ever left thirsty.

The Margaritaville at Sea Paradise lives up to its name, offering an immersive escape for three days, complete with beautiful views of the Caribbean and a vibrant tropical atmosphere. With a dedicated and friendly crew, and numerous packages providing for any experience a voyager could ask for, worries may indeed melt away once guests are on the water.

