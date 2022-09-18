Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of SGFY, TRQ, FMTX, and ECOM

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2022 /

Signify Health, Inc. SGFY

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SGFY to CVS Health Corporation for $30.50 per share in cash.

If you are an SGFY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TRQ Rio Tinto for C$43 per share in cash.

If you are a TRQ investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Forma Therapeutics, Holdings Inc. FMTX

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FMTX to Novo Nordisk for $20.00 per share in cash.

If you are an FMTX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation ECOM

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ECOM to CommerceHub for $23.10 per share in cash.

If you are an ECOM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

