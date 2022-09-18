Submit Release
Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Sunday, September 18, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

London, United Kingdom

9:00 a.m.       

The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese.



Note for media: 


1:00 p.m.       

The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth Truss.



Closed to media


3:30 p.m.       

The Prime Minister will hold a brief media availability.



Notes for media: 

  • Open coverage 
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 2:45 p.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.


6:00 p.m.       

The Prime Minister will attend a reception given by His Majesty King Charles III.



Buckingham Palace



Note for media: 

  • Host broadcaster and photographer coverage of arrivals


8:30 p.m.       

The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.



Closed to media


