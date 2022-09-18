MoMoms Maternity: From Bollywood to the Boardroom, this Maternity brand has got everyone talking

MoMoms is an Indian brand of Maternity & Nursing Mom designed for the new-age mobile moms.

MoMoms Maternity is a brand that is designed for mobile moms. It is a classic and comfortable brand that is perfect for any mother-to-be. The brand promises to compliment the maternal grace with honesty and flair. With its mantra of "Less is more", MoMoms creates each design keeping the integrity of the fabrics intact. The brand has been getting a lot of buzz lately, with everyone from Bollywood to the boardroom talking about it!

MoMoms Maternity is the perfect choice for any mother-to-be who wants to feel beautiful and comfortable during her pregnancy. The brand's classic designs and comfortable silhouettes are perfect for any occasion, whether you're headed to the office or out for a social night. MoMoms Maternity is quickly becoming the go-to choice for expectant mothers who want to feel stylish and comfortable during their pregnancy.

New parents Sheetal & amp; Veejay Vasnaani were in a fix during their first maternity experience. With the idea of being active and equal parents and strong believers of exclusive breastfeeding, the duo went to the best destinations to stay informed and on top of everything that was to come. However, one aspect skipped them completely. And that was functional Maternity & Nursing fashion.

While many may write-it off as a needless indulgence, the personal experience of the two helped them understand the inner struggles that followed due to the lack of it. Right from needing the freedom to move around & travel, to social isolation & uplifting of moods, this category of products had a large role to play. They struggled with options that were best suited for their specific needs.

In the last stages of pregnancy, Sheetal Vasnaani – Founder of MoMoms hunted desperately for outfits that would fit her well. It got worst after delivery. As a breastfeeding mother she wanted to go to cafes, malls, restaurants, drives, airports or even holidays with her bfing baby. The discomfort that came from lack of privacy in breastfeeding in public places got her thinking. She started working on a line of clothes for new moms, which would make breastfeeding in public a comfortable and convenient experience.

And so, MoMoms was born.

"MoMoms is my way of giving new tired mommies a warm, cozy hug, while everyone is busy doting around her little one" said Sheetal Vasnaani – Founder of MoMoms.

The launch of MoMoms was an answer to a problem that many new mothers face. MoMoms is the only brand to provide festive nursing collection.

They also have a wide variety of baby shower gift collections which help you find a perfect gift for new moms and their babies The line of stylish and comfortable clothes is perfect for any mother-to-be, whether she's headed to the office or out for a fun night. MoMoms is quickly becoming the go-to choice for expectant mothers who want to feel stylish and comfortable during their pregnancy.

If you are looking for a brand that offers classic and comfortable maternity wear, then look no further than MoMoms Maternity. With its mantra of "Less is more", MoMoms creates each design keeping the integrity of the fabrics intact.

So if you are a mother-to-be who wants to feel beautiful and comfortable during your pregnancy, then MoMoms Maternity is the perfect choice for you.

