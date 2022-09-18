Mental Health Therapist Empowers Young Girls to Use Their VOICES to Encourage, Protect and Speak Up and Out

My Voice is My Superpower Michelle Davey, MSW, LCSW-C Laiya Davey, Co-Author

My Voice is My Superpower is an inspiring book by the dynamic duo – mother and daughter authors, Michelle & Laiya Davey to inspire girls to use their VOICES!

Always remember your VOICE is your superpower!” — Michelle Davey, MSW, LCSW-C

GWYNN OAK, MARYLAND, USA, September 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world that keeps telling girls to be quiet, My Voice is My Superpower gives them permission to lift, praise and protect their VOICES. Being the loudest girl in the room is not just about being the first to speak. It’s about finding unique ways to use your VOICE to stand out from the crowd – and then realizing your VOICE is always enough.My Voice is My Superpower is an empowering story for young girls to encourage them to believe in themselves. This book encourages self-esteem and empowers girls to be bold in speaking up and speaking out. In this book you’ll follow the girls throughout their day as they use their superpower VOICES to praise, sing, laugh with their friends, stand up to bullies, love themselves and even have a conversation about protecting their PRECIOUS PARTS.My Voice is My Superpower features beautiful illustrations, positive affirmations, scripture verses, and modeling of behavior. The characters in this book represent diverse girls of different nationalities. We wanted to remind our girls that they are beautiful just the way they are, whether with braces, glasses, a HOT PINK hearing aid or even poppin' in a wheelchair. Girls will learn that they are valuable and worthy, their thoughts and opinions matter, they can do anything they put their minds to, their bodies are precious, and they have (super) powers when they use their VOICE.My Voice is My Superpower is on a mission to inspire young girls everywhere to discover their VOICES, know their worth, and realize their full potential.Michelle Davey is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, who is passionate about empowering women. After experiencing her own traumatic events, she pursued a career as a mental health therapist. During her journey, she has had the honor of meeting many amazing women who have allowed her to walk with them on their healing journeys. Whether healing from trauma, abuse, low self-esteem, depression or an unhealthy relationship, there was a common thread woven through their stories – their own VOICES could not be heard . . . instead she heard, sadness, fear, disappointment, and sometimes fear and she thought to herself, what if she could empower our little girls to discover – or rediscover – and use their VOICES before they became the broken women sitting in her chair. This very thought, along with inspiration from her daughter, Laiya, is what encouraged her to write this book.Princess Laiya, who is the main character of My Voice Is My Superpower, is an energetic and bright 8-year-old. She is known as the “Voicer” because she is definitely one who voices her thoughts. She was an intricate and powerful voice in the process of birthing her first co-authored book with her mother. From the vague seed of an idea to the intricate details of each character, Princess Laiya divinely used her superpower – her voice. She even casually and wittingly injected her voice into the arena of web design. This smart, talented and inspiring young princess in the making will be a leading voice to be reckoned with for the lives of other young girls around the world – and when asked, she is up to the task.My Voice is My Superpower has received the Readers’ Favorite 5-star Review and is available online at Amazon, Target, Walmart and Barnes & Noble. In stores at Urban Reads and Growing Minds Bookstores.Readers' Favorite 5-star Review:Some of us recall the adage that children should be seen and not heard. Unfortunately, that is still very much the case for women and young girls around the world. But what if we spoke up and claimed our place? Michelle Davey and Laiya Davey show readers how in My Voice is My Superpower. What can young girls do to claim this voice? Speak up to the bully who threatens our safety, or take your voice to the nearest person of authority and tell them what happened. Speak up with joy and contentment and a sense of purpose, for girls of all ages can do anything. Feel good about yourself and remind yourself that “I am a voice and tell myself, I love you. You are beautiful, you are smart, you are special and you have a voice too!” We are who we say we are and how we present ourselves to the world.Michelle Davey and Laiya Davey’s picture book, My Voice is My Superpower, is an empowering story for young girls to encourage them to believe in themselves. Told in simple language so young readers can easily follow and by using varied font styles to add emphasis, the plot follows girls with unique qualities as they make their way through the day, frequently declaring “I am a voice.” Girls’ voices from around the world ultimately display their special superpowers by making themselves heard and repeating what they have learned from the Scriptures. Many of the affirmations are accompanied by an applicable quote from the Bible. The illustrations are bold and beautiful, just like the girls portrayed in the story. Empower the young girls in your life with this superpower story.

My Voice is My Superpower Trailer