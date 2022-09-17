Lamborghini of Austin Is Now Accepting Cryptocurrency as Payment

Lamborghini of Austin can now accept various forms of cryptocurrency as payment on new and used luxury performance vehicles

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) September 17, 2022

Lamborghini of Austin is the principal Lamborghini dealership serving Austin and the surrounding area. The dealership is renowned for its selection of new and used Lamborghini vehicles, expert service and repairs, and above all – outstanding customer service. Now, the dealership offers one more service to new and existing clients – the ability to pay using their cryptocurrency of choice.

The dealership now partners with BitPay, one of the world's foremost cryptocurrency firms. Bitpay allows consumers and businesses alike to complete transactions with cryptocurrency. These transactions have extremely low fees, are lightning fast, secure, and easy to execute.

All customers need to buy a car from Lamborghini of Austin using Bitcoin or other popular cryptocurrencies is an email address and a crypto wallet with the appropriate funds. In fact, BitPay also has an app that users can make purchases with, and also buy, store, and trade crypto. Once a transaction is underway, a BitPay email invoice is generated and sent directly to your email. From there you can scan the QR code or input the receiving wallet's information and you'll be driving off in your new Bitcoin-bought Lamborghini.

Some other dealerships that have partnered with BitPay include Lamborghini of Newport Beach, California, Vegas Auto Gallery of Nevada, and even R.M. Sotheby's (the premier automobile auction house). BitPay can facilitate payments made with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Litecoin (LTC), XRP (XRP), Dai (DAI), Binance USD (BUSD), USD Coin (USDC), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), Pax Dollar (USDP), and Gemini Dollar (GUSD). The specific crypto used will be up to you and the seller.

Individuals who would like to learn more about buying a Lamborghini or other luxury sports vehicle can visit the dealership website at http://www.lamborghiniaustin.com. Interested parties may also contact Lamborghini Austin by dialing 833-331-0322, or by visiting the dealership at 4108 North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas.

