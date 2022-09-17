Vienna-based composers contest will present the ranking of the "top 3 greatest living classical composers of the world"

Rod Schejtman worldwide winner of the WorldVision Composers Contest

Founder of The Piano Encyclopedia, and creator of a revolutionary piano learning system "The Logic Behind Music" featured on Forbes.com, is this select list.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to classical music, the great composers of the past centuries come to one's mind: Bach, Mozart, or Beethoven. However, are there living composers able to create classical masterpieces in our current era?

After a year and a half of intensive competition, shortlisting the hundred best of the best across 32 countries, and a grueling selection progress with a jury composed of the most renowned classical authorities of our era, the WorldVision Composer Contest has found the "top 3 greatest living symphonic classical composers of the world".

Rod Schejtman, Founder of The Piano Encyclopedia, and the creator of a revolutionary piano learning system "The Logic Behind Music" featured on Forbes.com, is now amongst this list of the "top 3 best composers in the world”.

His winning piece, “Luce’Nell Oscurita” (Italian: “Light in times of darkness”) is a symphonic work for 80 musicians on stage. It requires a vast string section of 56 players; ten woodwind players (two oboes, two flutes, two bassoons, two clarinets, a contrabassoon and a piccolo flute); a brass section of ten (four French horns, three trombones, two trumpets and a tuba); symphonic percussion (cymbals, bass drum, timpani); and a harp. It lasts 14 minutes, and shows the influences of Chopin, Rachmaninoff and modern film music.

The Digital Orchestra symphony orchestra, conducted by Mikhail Golikov, brings together the best professional musicians in the world, has premiered Beethoven's nine symphonies during the 250th anniversary of this great composer, and will record the masterwork of Rod Schejtman – including the masterworks of the other two world winners, as part as one of the WorldVision Composer Contest's prizes.

Should Rod Schejtman be awarded the first place, he would expect a second symphony orchestra to perform his music at the historic Konzerthaus of Vienna, Austria. The Nova Orchestra Wien symphony, conducted by William Garfield Walker, will premiere the work of the number one winner, in Vienna – a city that has been the epicenter of classical music for centuries.

The prestigious WorldVision Composers Contest has a jury made up of the most influential people in the world of classical music, and they will give their final vote, and will determine the raking of the “new Mozarts of our era” – in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place – this September 18th, 2022.

Rod Schejtman's winning masterwork "Luce Nell'Oscurità"