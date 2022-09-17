Rebecca Falsafi DDS MS PC is proud to announce that Dr. Adrian Farsaii has joined their orthodontic practice

AMHERST, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rebecca Falsafi DDS MS PC is proud to announce that Dr. Adrian Farsaii has joined their practice. Friends and colleagues gathered for an open house on Saturday, August 27, to introduce Dr. Farsaii to the community with food, drinks and a Latin jazz band.

Dr. Adrian Farsaii was born and raised in Buffalo, New York. He received his Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from the University of Rochester. He then went on to receive his Doctor of Dental Surgery at the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine, graduating with honors, and was the recipient of the annual American Association of Orthodontics award. After graduation, Dr. Farsaii received his certificate in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics after completing a three-year residency at the Montefiore Medical Center, the University Hospital for Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Dr. Farsaii also has a research background in the field of orthodontics, with his work having been published in several scientific journals. He is currently the co-author of a book chapter published in an international journal on orthodontics and craniofacial growth at the University of Michigan.

Dr. Farsaii's mission is to empower his patients by providing exceptional orthodontic treatment in a comfortable, caring and fun environment. He loves helping people and takes pride in creating life-changing smiles. In his free time, Dr. Farsaii enjoys staying active outdoors, playing soccer, spending time with friends and family, and is an avid supporter of the Buffalo Bills football team.

He will be joining Rebecca Falsafi DDS MS PC. Dr. Falsafi uses advanced digital technology, including i-CAT® FLX 3D digital imaging and iTero® Element™ digital impressions, for precise diagnostics and treatment planning. Patients will receive a 3D airway evaluation to detect apnea and possible sleep disorders. The office uses the latest treatment with Invisalign, Invisalign Teen, Express 5, Damon Braces, Damon Clear, and more.

