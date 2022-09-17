The Daniel Group Announces Its Annual CX Client Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Daniel Group, a leading Customer Experience consulting firm, announces the theme of its annual client conference, Dollars & Sense: What's Next in CX? The conference will focus on helping clients move their CX programs into the future. This year's conference will be held on Oct. 19-20 at the Hyatt Centric Southpark Hotel in Charlotte, N.C.

Keynote Speaker, Fred Reichheld, is the creator of the Net Promoter system of management, the founder of Bain & Company's Loyalty practice, and the author of five books, including the New York Times bestseller The Ultimate Question 2.0. Mr. Reichheld is a frequent speaker at major business forums, and his work on customer loyalty has been widely covered in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Financial Times, Fortune, Businessweek, and The Economist.

The conference will kick off with Mr. Reichheld's presentation, spotlighting what to do (and what not to do) when using NPS® and Earned Growth Rate (EGR) to make a case for CX. This session will conclude with a Q&A with Mr. Reichheld.

The second session, Measuring CX Outcomes Now, How is One Client Doing It?, will be led by Lynn Daniel, Founder and CEO, of The Daniel Group, and Marty Yuzwa, Six Sigma Program Champion, Ohio Cat.

The third session, Customer Experience and Your Marketing Program—What is the connection?, will be led by Doug Fowler, President & COO, of The Daniel Group, and Denise Wieters, Customer Experience Manager, HOLT CAT. They will explore the relationship between CX performance, customer referrals, and marketing efforts.

The fourth session, Lessons Learned from a CX Leader, will be led by Lynn Daniel, and Carol Tesarek, Director, Customer Experience, Equipment Depot. They will discuss CX program implementation, ongoing challenges and opportunities after the program is underway, and creating CX disciples within your organization.

The Daniel Group's cloud-based platform, ExperienceConnect, provides customer feedback to its clients in real time via the web. ExperienceConnect is a secure, robust, cloud-based customer experience management system. It gives clients a complete 360-degree view of their customer experience status and progress, incorporating both Customer Feedback and Employee Feedback.

The Daniel Group, formed in 1989, serves approximately 75% of all Caterpillar dealers in North America and Navistar (IC Bus), AGCO, and Blue Bird Corp., and other heavy equipment dealers and manufacturers with their customer experience feedback programs. Their array of B2B services includes customer feedback, employee feedback, strategic planning, and market research.

