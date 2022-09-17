St. Johnsbury /// Crash, Multiple Charges
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / MULTIPLE CHARGES
CASE#: 22A4007280
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 9/17/22 at approximately 0533 hours
STREET: Newark St.
TOWN: West Burke
LANDMARK: Burke Line Farm
WEATHER: Foggy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Noah Briggs
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CRV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front end damage, totaled.
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 9/17/22 at approximately 0533 hours VT State Police was notified of a vehicle off the road in the area of Newark St. Newark Fire, Lyndon Rescue and Troopers responded to the area.
At approximately 0556 hours members of Lyndon Rescue notified VSP they had located the vehicle driving in reverse on Newark St. Troopers located the vehicle off the road on Newark St. near Burke Line Farm.
The operator was identified as Noah Briggs. While Troopers were speaking with Briggs they noticed signs of impairment. Briggs was arrested and transported to the St Johnsbury Barracks where he was processed for suspicion of DUI.
Briggs was released on citations for multiple charges in Caledonia County and Essex County.
Caledonia County: 9/26/22 at 0830 hours, Criminal DLS, DUI
Essex County: 10/18/22 at 0830 hours, Eluding Law Enforcement
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
