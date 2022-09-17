Submit Release
St. Johnsbury /// Crash, Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / MULTIPLE CHARGES

 

CASE#: 22A4007280                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 9/17/22 at approximately 0533 hours

STREET: Newark St.

TOWN: West Burke

LANDMARK: Burke Line Farm

WEATHER: Foggy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Noah Briggs

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newark, VT

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front end damage, totaled.

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 9/17/22 at approximately 0533 hours VT State Police was notified of a vehicle off the road in the area of Newark St. Newark Fire, Lyndon Rescue and Troopers responded to the area.

 

At approximately 0556 hours members of Lyndon Rescue notified VSP they had located the vehicle driving in reverse on Newark St. Troopers located the vehicle off the road on Newark St. near Burke Line Farm.

 

The operator was identified as Noah Briggs. While Troopers were speaking with Briggs they noticed signs of impairment. Briggs was arrested and transported to the St Johnsbury Barracks where he was processed for suspicion of DUI.

 

Briggs was released on citations for multiple charges in Caledonia County and Essex County.

 

Caledonia County:  9/26/22 at 0830 hours, Criminal DLS, DUI

 

Essex County: 10/18/22 at 0830 hours, Eluding Law Enforcement

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VSP-St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111

Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov

 

