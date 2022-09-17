/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Saturday, September 17, 2022/
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
London, United Kingdom
12:20 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend the lying-in-state of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Westminster Hall
Note for media:
12:50 p.m.
The Prime Minister will sign the book of condolences for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Lancaster House
Note for media:
3:45 p.m.
The Prime Minister will have an audience with His Majesty King Charles III.
Buckingham Palace
Note for media:
