New Cybersecurity Cubesat Space Program aims to secure the future of Cyberspace
The Cybersecurity Cubesat Space Program (CCSP), has started a groundbreaking Cubesat satellite project.
Philippe Funk, CCSP Mission Director, had this to say about the new endeavor: "This is an important step for both our research project and the field of cybersecurity. As technology evolves at an ever-increasing pace, so does cybercrime. In order to stay ahead of these threats, it is crucial that we find innovative ways to protect ourselves from them. That's why the Cybersecurity Cubesat Space Program (CCSP) has started a groundbreaking Cubesat satellite project. This project will provide an affordable and reliable way to send small satellites into space for purposes of cybersecurity and space research.
"By using CubeSats – which are miniature satellites – CCSP can offer greater flexibility and affordability than traditional methods while still achieving its objectives. We are not only providing a more affordable option for sending small satellites into space but also helping to secure our digital infrastructure. The Cubesat project is an important step forward in the fight against cybercrime. Philippe Funk and Frederic Thill are confident that this project will make a difference in the world of Cubesat missions."
