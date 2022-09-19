Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,012 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 247,400 in the last 365 days.

New Cybersecurity Cubesat Space Program aims to secure the future of Cyberspace

Cybersecurity Cubesat Space Program (CCSP) logo

Cybersecurity Cubesat Space Program (CCSP)

Photo of Mission Director, Project Manager, Researcher and cross-functional Expert Philippe Funk

Cross-functional expert Philippe Funk

Photo of Frederic Thill

Astronomer Frederic Thill

The Cybersecurity Cubesat Space Program (CCSP), has started a groundbreaking Cubesat satellite project.

Imagination is more important than knowledge. For knowledge is limited, whereas imagination embraces the entire world, stimulating progress, giving birth to evolution.”
— Albert Einstein
LUXEMBURG, LUXEMBOURG, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cybersecurity Cubesat Space Program (CCSP), has started a groundbreaking Cubesat satellite project.

Philippe Funk, CCSP Mission Director, had this to say about the new endeavor: "This is an important step for both our research project and the field of cybersecurity. As technology evolves at an ever-increasing pace, so does cybercrime. In order to stay ahead of these threats, it is crucial that we find innovative ways to protect ourselves from them. That's why the Cybersecurity Cubesat Space Program (CCSP) has started a groundbreaking Cubesat satellite project. This project will provide an affordable and reliable way to send small satellites into space for purposes of cybersecurity and space research.

"By using CubeSats – which are miniature satellites – CCSP can offer greater flexibility and affordability than traditional methods while still achieving its objectives. We are not only providing a more affordable option for sending small satellites into space but also helping to secure our digital infrastructure. The Cubesat project is an important step forward in the fight against cybercrime. Philippe Funk and Frederic Thill are confident that this project will make a difference in the world of Cubesat missions."

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new project.

Philippe Funk
Cybersecurity Cubesat Space Program (CCSP)
fpgcube@protonmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

How have CubeSats changed the world so far

You just read:

New Cybersecurity Cubesat Space Program aims to secure the future of Cyberspace

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.