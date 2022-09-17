Junk Removal London Is Now Available 7 Days A Week to Dispose Of Waste

Heaps of dirt left long periods will make the premise dirty. Junk Removal London Offers a same day service and availability, 7 days a week for London dwellers.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proper disposal of waste is necessary to keep our surroundings and the environment clean and green. Using landfill creates pollution and is a serious problem that we should all be aware of.

Considering the demand in London and surrounding areas, Junk Removal London decided to open 7 days a week to provide same day junk removal in London.

Being a well-known name offering waste removal services in the city the company has a skillful and trained team ready to collect and dispose of your waste. Their services are available to both residential and commercial clients in the city. The company is known for providing fast, convenient and eco-friendly waste removal in London without anything added for the congestion charge.

They offer fair pricing without any hidden charges. When you choose this service you will be sent a detailed, no obligation and free quote giving the estimated cost.

They have all sort of vehicles ranging from small vans to 7.5-ton trucks to collect and dispose of waste. The company is insured as a fully licensed waste carrier.

Anyone can book their same day rubbish removal in London as their man-and-a-van service is available 7 days a week, including holidays and weekends. The main motto of this company is to recycle the maximum amount of waste to avoid sending rubbish to landfill.

About the company

Company Name - Junk Removal London

Website - https://www.junkremoval.london/

Address- 12 Hay Hill, London W1J 8NR

Contact Number- 020 37450967/ WhatsApp - 07907603848

Email ID - info@junkremoval.london