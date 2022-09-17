Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market to Generate Substantial Increment in Opportunities Through 2017-2023

AMR Logo 1

According to a new report, The report analyzes the global fitness and recreational sports center market on the basis of type, age group, and geography.

Rise in trend of group fitness activities is projected to drive the growth of yoga and aerobic dance segments in the near future.” — Biswa Sinha

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market by Type and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023,". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

The global fitness and recreational sports centers market size was valued at $83,680 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $113,116 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2023.

Rise in awareness about the benefits of fitness is anticipated to increase the number of individuals in the gyms, thus driving the growth of the overall fitness and recreational sports centers market. In addition, increase in cases of obesity and rise in prevalence of osteoporosis & lowering of bone density have prompted people to focus on health and fitness seriously. Furthermore, rise in disposable income of consumers is expected to boost the growth of the global fitness and recreational sports centers industry during the forecast period.

The gymnasiums segment held the major share in the global market in 2016, and is anticipated to retain its dominance till the end of forecast period.

The population below the age of 35 is estimated to hold a significant share in the global market in 2016, as this age group constitutes major working population. Moreover, the number of these individuals going to gyms is on an increase to counter the side effects of their hectic urban lifestyles.

Many global corporations have already installed in-house fitness centers within their office premises, which promote the growth of the market.

Moreover, the hospitality industry and residential societies are also following the same trend. Furthermore, the international fitness chains have taken up franchise routes to tap the developing markets such as India, Indonesia, and China, which is projected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The major companies profiled in the report include 24 Hour Fitness, Equinox, Gold's Gym, Planet Fitness, Life Time Fitness, Town Sports International, Fitness First and Virgin Active, Konami Sports Club, McFit, and CrossFit Inc.

