Ocean Wise Shoreline Cleanup welcomes one millionth volunteer on International Coastal Cleanup Day

CANADA, Sept. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ocean Wise, a leading global ocean conservation organization, marks an impactful milestone by welcoming the Ocean Wise Shoreline Cleanup's one millionth volunteer.

To help Ocean Wise honour the Shoreline Cleanup's achievements, local leaders will join in hosting public events across Canada, including:

The celebration is occurring on International Coastal Cleanup Day, an important awareness moment and opportunity to take direct action to address issues impacting ocean health.

In addition, anyone over the age of 18 registered for an Ocean Wise Shoreline Cleanup in Canada on September 17 will be entered in a contest for a chance to win a pair of roundtrip Air Canada tickets valid for travel between Canada and any destination Air Canada flies worldwide, courtesy of Air Canada (excludes registrations in Quebec. Conditions and restricted travel periods apply).

Since 1994, the Ocean Wise Shoreline Cleanup (previously known as the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup) has hosted 30,542 cleanups, collecting more than 2.1 million kilograms of trash across Canada's shorelines. The initiative's presenting sponsor is Loblaw Companies Limited, partnering with Ocean Wise to drive environmental action and fight climate change.

As a direct action program, the Shoreline Cleanup addresses the serious issue of litter and plastic pollution. According to the UN Environmental Programme, 400 million tonnes of plastic waste is produced globally each year, and production of primary plastic is forecast to reach 1,100 million tonnes by 2050. An alarming portion of this ends up as litter, polluting the environment.

Ocean Wise is also announcing a new call-to-action via a joint statement with Loblaw, Tru Earth and other partners including O'Neill, Corona, Wheaton and Air Canada. The statement calls for Ocean Wise Shoreline Cleanup volunteers to recover over two million kilograms of trash by the end of 2025.

Speaking on the importance and impact of the Ocean Wise Shoreline Cleanup, Ocean Wise President, Lasse Gustavsson, said:

"International Coastal Cleanup Day is an important moment that Ocean Wise honours each year by inspiring direct action via shoreline cleanups across North America. Over 13 million tonnes of plastic end up in the ocean each year, and much of this litter enters the environment far upstream. Our efforts today and in the future will help protect shorelines and waterways in our communities, places vitally important to the health of the world's oceans."

Learn more about the Ocean Wise Shoreline Cleanup at shorelinecleanup.org, and about the special events at ocean.org/action/iccd2022.

###

About the Ocean Wise Shoreline Cleanup

The Ocean Wise Shoreline Cleanup is a conservation program that provides families, businesses and community groups the opportunity to take action to help protect waterways in their community, one bit of trash at a time.

About Ocean Wise

Ocean Wise is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower communities and individuals to take action to protect and restore our world's oceans.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is a longtime presenting sponsor of the Ocean Wise Shoreline Cleanup, Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Media contact

Yulu PR

oceanwise@yulupr.com

604.558.1656

Yulu PR oceanwise@yulupr.com 604.558.1656