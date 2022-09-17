Hispanic small businesses recognized for their success

Prospera held event to celebrate local clients and partnerships

CORAL GABLES, Fla. , Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of virtual celebrations, Prospera hosted its signature Hispanic Heritage Month event, although this time with a new time and format. Presented by FPL on September 14 at the Miracle Theater in Coral Gables, the main supporters of the non-profit, economic development organization came together to celebrate Hispanic entrepreneurship by showcasing local small business owners who have demonstrated success and business growth since receiving Prospera's support and after the pandemic tested their capacities.

The program featured five success stories of entrepreneurs who are stronger than before:

The 2022 Prospera Success Stories Event: Stronger Than Before was led by Prospera South Florida Regional Vice President Myrna Sonora. The program showed funders, volunteers, and community leaders the impact of Prospera's services on the five business owners and the regional economy. It also featured a panel with three of Miami-Dade County's economic development leaders:

Fernando Casamayor , Chief Innovation and Economic Development Officer for Miami-Dade County

, Chief Innovation and Economic Development Officer for Michaeljohn Green , Deputy Director of Economic Development for Miami-Dade County

, Deputy Director of Economic Development for Danilo Vargas , Small Business Innovation Manager for Miami-Dade County

"At Florida Power & Light Company, we're committed to delivering America's best energy value – energy that's clean, reliable and affordable, and to moving Florida forward – including helping companies both large and small succeed. That's why it's important to support organizations like Prospera, that share our commitment and serve as a catalyst for the continued growth and success of entrepreneurs," FPL Director of External Affairs for Miami-Dade County Armando Fernandez said.

"Collaboration is vital to the work we do at Prospera. In this post-pandemic economy, our public, private and nonprofit sectors have communicated and collaborated more than ever to support a local entrepreneurial ecosystem with small businesses that are stronger than before," said Prospera South Florida Regional Vice-President Myrna Sonora. "We still have much to accomplish but today we celebrate how far we've come."

In addition to Presenting Sponsor FPL, the event was presented with the support of the following sponsors:

Hosts : AT&T, Bank of America, Bank United, First Horizon, Truist, and Wells Fargo

: AT&T, Bank of America, Bank United, First Horizon, Truist, and Wells Fargo Champions : JPMorgan Chase, Florida International University , Telemundo 51, Amerant, and First Bank

: JPMorgan Chase, , Telemundo 51, Amerant, and First Bank Leaders: Work Magic, West Kendall Baptist Hospital, Holland & Knight, TD Bank, and SBDC at FIU

Prospera is a non-profit economic development organization that, since 1991, has specialized in providing bilingual assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs who want to start, strengthen, or boost their businesses. Prospera has managed more than $61 million in small business loans in the past five years, trained more than 18,000 entrepreneurs, and helped consult clients to gain or retain more than 16,000 jobs. Currently, Prospera offers services in Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia. For more information, visit prosperausa.org.

Media Contact: Soledad Jacobson, (786) 329-5830, sjacobson@prosperausa.org

Photos available upon request

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hispanic-small-businesses-recognized-for-their-success-301626568.html

SOURCE Prospera