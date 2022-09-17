Author Peggy Warren's New Book, 'Gathering Peace', is Written in the Child's Voice for Adults

This book is written to provide information and motivation to readers. Its purpose is not to render any type of psychological, legal or professional advice of any kind.

The innocence of childhood is deftly evoked in a bold girl's search for the hardest kind of gift for her father, peace and quiet and a changed life to boot. A gallery of fascinating characters offers some truth in young Zoey's journey and, by the book's end, we understand that, without even realizing it, our lives have changed too.

"Gathering Peace" is the story of forty-year-old Sam, who quits his job, buys a 36 ft. Airstream trailer, sells his house and puts his wife, three children, and a toy poodle into the trailer and sets off across the country in search of a new career idea. A fantastic blend of middle-school-age protagonists and storytelling with an adult message of love, life and happiness that really touches the heart. An evenly paced read, the novel excels at bringing a sense of family struggle, shaky yet unbreakable bonds, and the love of one young girl for her father and her family that truly captivates the heart and mind all at once.

This book is for anyone who enjoys good literary fiction, stories of family road trips and tales of self-discovery. Those who like fiction books can grab their copy of Peggy Warren’s novel "Gathering Peace" from her official website www.peggywarren.com or from Amazon.

About The Author

Peggy Warren was born in Toronto, moving to the USA when her husband was transferred fifty years ago. She and her husband of 60 years remained proud Canadians. Peggy was recently widowed, and after 30 years of living in a 100 year old log cabin in the turn of the century mining town of Eldora in the Colorado Mountains, she moved to Boulder to escape loneliness, and also to explore city life that she once shared as an active artist. She now, gratefully, lives, paints and writes in the home of her daughter, Judy, her son-in-law, Greg, and her best friend, Freddie, the poodle. She has two sons who live in Canada.

Media Contact

Amazon Publishing Pros

Peggy Warren

United States