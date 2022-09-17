Smile Expert Dr. Joshua Ghiam Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Dr. Joshua Ghiam joins Haute Beauty Network as a smile expert representing the Los Angeles market.

LOS ANGELES, Sept.16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Joshua Ghiam is a California native who attended the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and received his undergraduate degree in Psychology. He attended the prestigious University of Southern California (USC), where he received his Doctor of Dental Surgery D.D.S. degree and graduated at the top of his class with honors.

Dr. Ghiam remains an active member of the following organizations:

The American Dental Association (ADA)

The California Dental Association (CDA)

The American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD)

The Los Angeles Dental Society (LADS)

Aesthetic Excellence Study Club (AESC)

Dr. Ghiam has been practicing for over a decade and uses the latest techniques taught by some of the most respected clinicians in the world, with an emphasis on cosmetic dentistry and Porcelain Veneers. His philosophy of care is to provide high-quality, comprehensive dental care in an environment that promotes the psychological well-being of each patient based on their unique needs. He is dedicated to the newest advancements in Aesthetic Dentistry to create smiles that look as natural as possible to mimic nature.

When Dr. Ghiam is not practicing his passion for dentistry, he spends most of his time with his wife and three children. He is also an avid basketball player and outdoorsman.

Learn more about Dr. Joshua Ghiam by visiting: https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/dr-joshua-ghiam/

ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:

Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.

For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/

Media Contact

Brooke Klaiman, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, 5612122126, brooke@hauteliving.com

SOURCE Haute Beauty by Haute Living