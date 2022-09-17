Solar Powered and Cutting Edge Security Robots Registering Strong Sales from Many Diverse Customers: Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (Stock Symbol: AITX)

Artificial Intelligence & Robotic Solutions for Industry, Schools, and Government.

Expanding Sales of Multiple Security Units to New and Repeat Customers.

Pre-Orders for 30 RIO Portable Solar Powered Security Towers from GSX Expo.

Company Presenting at Top Security Industry Seminars.

Security Today Magazine Names AITX ROSA 3.0 Product of the Year.

Fiscal Quarter Closed on Aug. 31 st Sees Surge of Sales Activity.

Order for Seventeen ROSA Units Received from Large Hospital Group.

Artificial Intelligence Technology SolutionsAITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges, and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, the AITX RAD, RAD-M, and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen their business.

AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced costs. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

Video presentations of AITX advancements in AI and Robotics are available via YouTube.

Click here: https://www.youtube.com/c/AITX-RAD/videos.

AITX Concludes GSX 2022 With Pre-Orders for 30 RIO Portable Solar Powered Security Towers

On September 15th AITX announced pre-order commitments for thirty of its recently announced RIO™, portable, solar-powered security solution. RIO (ROSA Independent Observatory) continues the productization of the AITX best-selling, multiple award-winning security robot known as ROSA.

AITX exhibited at GSX 2022 in Atlanta. On display at the security industry trade show were RIO, several ROSAs, and AVA.

RIO has been designed with portability and round-the-clock performance in mind. RIO is completely self-contained as well as self-sufficient. All components necessary to provide day and nighttime security and surveillance are included with RIO. All networking hardware and software are provided, including AITX ‘optimized cellular’ connectivity. At its base stands a ruggedized portable trailer positioning the unit’s two solar panels and housing the device’s high-performance batteries and control systems. RIO’s retractable mast extends nearly 20’ where a single ROSA is mounted providing an ideally positioned 180° field of view through its two high-resolution PTZ cameras. To achieve a 360° field of view, a ROSA-Expander unit is also available.

AITX Presenting at Top Security Industry Seminars

On September 8th AITX announced it will be participating and presenting at two upcoming security industry seminars.

Allied Universal, the nation’s largest provider of security services, has asked AITX to participate in their seminar 'Maintaining Resiliency for the Evolving Active Shooter Threat', to be held September 21, 2022, at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. AITX Firearm Detection technology and the related ‘Bailey’s Gift’ campaign have received widespread acclaim and attention since being introduced in June. AITX will be demonstrating its Firearm Detection via the award-winning ROSA security device.

The Security Industry Association (SIA) will be presenting the first in a series of free virtual town hall events Tuesday, September 27, 2022. AITX CEO, Steve Reinharz is Chair of SIA’s AI, Drones, and Robotics Interest Group and will be moderating the session. This online event will focus on key artificial intelligence (AI) topics.

AITX ROSA 3.0 Named Product of the Year by Security Today Magazine

On September 7th AITX announced that its ROSA 3.0 has been named a recipient of the Product of the Year Award by Security Today magazine.

The Security Today New Product of the Year Award honors the outstanding product development achievements of security equipment manufacturers whose products are considered to be particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security. The AITX ROSA 3.0 was named Product of the Year in the Autonomous Response Surveillance category.

ROSA is a multiple award-winning, compact, self-contained, portable, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other AITX solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human, firearm, and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and autonomous response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD has published two Case Studies detailing how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing, and loitering at car rental locations and construction sites across the country.

AITX Closes Fiscal Quarter with Surge of Sales Activity

On September 2nd AITX announced several orders and signed one new authorized dealer in the closing days of its fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2022.

Four ROSA security robots were ordered by The Richman Group, the parent company of Citrus Construction, an existing AITX client with several ROSA units deployed.

Two AVA units have also been ordered through one of the AITX recently signed authorized dealers. These AVA devices will be deployed at one of the dealer’s end-user locations providing autonomous vehicle and visitor-controlled access, replacing traditional and costly security guarding personnel at access gates.

AITX has also signed one new authorized dealer, a regional security services provider located in southern Michigan. This dealer has ordered one ROSA device for demonstration purposes.

“August 2022, and the 2nd quarter have proven to be RAD’s best order intake periods in our history,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “RAD’s dealer network has expanded nicely, the sales funnel is full of great opportunities, the product mix is ideal, and the response to our newest products RIO and ROSA-P has been outstanding.”

Large Order from Hospital Group

On August 31st AITX announced an order for seventeen ROSA security robots through one of the Company’s largest dealers. The end-user for this security deployment is a large regional hospital group that is part of a health group with over 600 locations. AITX expects this user will be revealed within the next few months.

Sixteen ROSA units specified for this deployment will be configured as ROSA-P devices. ROSA-P is a new member of the ROSA lineup that uses existing light poles as its primary power source whether or not the light is centrally controlled.

