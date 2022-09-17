Smart Mirror Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 – IndustryARC

Smart Mirror Market size is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027 to reach $5.5 billion by 2027. A smart mirror is a two-way digital mirror that incorporates modern sensors, cameras, electronic displays, and communication systems.

Smart Mirror Market size is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027 to reach $5.5 billion by 2027.It offers internet, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as touchscreen capabilities for receiving phone calls, accessing smartphone applications, and providing an interactive experience to the user. Smart mirrors also have built-in light emitting diode (LED) lights with adjustable hue and warmth functions to give appropriate lighting as needed by the user. On the mirror surface, the display unit can show the date, time, weather forecast, news feed, and upcoming events and appointments. The surge in adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in the automotive sector, rise in demand for connect devices, and transition to digital stores in the retail industry are the primary driving drivers of the smart mirror market.The Smart Mirror Market report by IndustryARC covers complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Smart Mirror industry are –

1. Gentex Corporation.

2. Magna International Inc.

3. Pro Display.

4. Evervue.

5. Seura.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Smart Mirror Market has been segmented into Hardware, Software, Services. In 2021, Software accounted for the largest segment in the Smart Mirror market. Smart mirrors are driven by improved software such as Magic Mirror 2, Raspberry Pi, and others, which contain application programming interface (API) and operating systems that interpret data to detect motion control and facial recognition.

2. Smart Mirror Market has been segmented into Automotive, Healthcare, Retail and Marketing, Others. The Automotive segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The most important aspects driving the smart mirror industry are comfort and safety. It ensures safety by tracking the vehicle as necessary.

3. Rising availability of numerous voice assistants, the incorporation of AI in multiple smart home products, and the fast-increasing demand for IoT-enabled smart appliances are likely to fuel the growth of the market. When it comes to appliances such as smart mirrors, companies in the region are focused on providing customer-centric goods by inventing and embedding these mirrors with technologies such as augmented reality, machine learning, and voice and touch recognition.

Report Coverage Report Attributes Details By Component Hardware, Software, Services. By Technology Self-dimming, Self-cleaning, Self-repairing. By Functionality Connected Mirror, Non-Connected Mirror. By End-User Automotive, Healthcare, Retail and Marketing By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of World

Market Drivers and Challenges:

1.The presence of a large number of start-ups in the smart mirror market is expected to drive the market growth: The majority of the items are aimed at specialized industries. HiMirror, offers a smart mirror, which is a smart beauty device that also functions as a beauty and health adviser. This mirror contains a built-in system and data protection solution, as well as a comprehensive network security system with third-party certification to ensure the user's identity is fully confidential.

2. The growing demand for smart mirrors for major shopping outlets, malls and as a beauty tip advisor is projected to drive market growth: Many high-end apparel accessories stores and outlets are rapidly replacing traditional mirrors in trial rooms with smart mirrors. As a result, shoppers will be able to practically see themselves wearing the goods they want to sample without physically doing so. In November 2021, Panasonic Corporation, is preparing to debut its professional health and makeup expert in the near future. This mirror will be able to provide a virtual preview of the user's appearance.

3. Smart mirrors are pretty expensive. The integration of1 technologies like augmented reality (AR) and RFID with these mirrors raises the expenses, which is limiting the growth of the market: Smart mirrors are a relatively new notion to audiences from various areas, as well as end users. With the increased use of these mirrors in the automotive and retail industries, mirror providers are anticipated to see a boom in popularity in the future years.

