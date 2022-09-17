DOH News Release: Hawai‘i Department of Health approves second medical cannabis

Kauai – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) has approved Green Aloha, Ltd.’s application to open a second retail facility on Kauai. Green Aloha’s new retail location is at 2827 Poipu Road, Koloa. Green Aloha expects to begin sales on September 17, 2022.

“Green Aloha’s new dispensary will provide much needed access to patients on the southside of Kauai,” said Liam Gimon, Medical Cannabis License Program Section supervisor.

As of August 31, 2022, a total of 34,093 in-state patients, and 2,811 caregivers were registered statewide. According to Tami Whitney, Medical Cannabis Registry Program supervisor, “The primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain and the primary reported conditions for children under 18 years of age are seizures and severe pain.”

Hawai‘i ‘s other licensed retail centers include:

Hawai‘i Island

Big Island Grown locations at: 750 Kanoelehua Avenue, Suite 104, in Hilo 64-1040 Mamalahoa Highway in Kamuela 74-5617 Pawai Place, in Kailua-Kona

Hawaiian Ethos locations at: 73-5613 Olowalu Street, Suite 7, in Kailua-Kona 64-1035 Mamalahoa Highway in Kamuela 578 Kanoelehua Avenue, Hilo, 96720



Kauai

Green Aloha located at: 4-1565 Kuhio Highway in Kapa‘a 2827 Poipu Road in Koloa



Maui

Maui Grown Therapies locations at: 44 Pa‘a Street in Kahului 1087 Limahana Place, Unit 4B in Lahaina 7 Aewa Place, Unit 3 in Pukalani

Pono Life Sciences located at: 415 Dairy Road in Kahului 115 N Market Street in Wailuku



Oahu

Aloha Green Apothecary locations at: 1314 South King Street (Interstate Building) in Honolulu 2113 Kalakaua Avenue, in Waikiki 3131 North Nimitz Highway, in Honolulu

Cure Oahu located at: 727 Kapahulu Avenue in Honolulu 4850 Kapolei Parkway, in Kapolei

Noa Botanicals locations at: 1308 Young Street in Honolulu 46-028 Kawa Street in Kaneohe 98-302 Kamehameha Highway in Aiea



Registered patients and their caregivers may purchase up to four ounces of medical cannabis during a 15-consecutive day period and purchase a maximum of eight ounces over a 30- consecutive day period. When bringing medical cannabis home after purchasing it from a dispensary, the medical cannabis must be in a sealed container and not visible to the public.

All use of medical cannabis must be on private property and may not be used in any moving vehicle, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails, or in any other public space. It is illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property such as military installations and national parks.

More information on the Medical Cannabis Dispensary Program is available at http://health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabis/.

Media Contact:

Katie Arita-Chang

Acting Communications Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (808) 286-4806