Boity Thulo Debuted a New Look on Twitter
Boity Thulo surprised the Twitter family with a wig from Sarhap Hair line
How cute”JOHANNESBURG, ALBERTON, SOUTH AFRICA, September 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarhap Hair Line, a supplier of 100% quality hair in south Africa and worldwide left their signature on Boity Thulo's hair which generated lots of comments on Twitter.
— Boity Thulo
Boity Thulo is a South African diva, television personality, actress, rapper, model, and businesswoman.
In 2019, the screen diva was named one of Forbes Africa’s 30 under 30 for her contribution to the music and entertainment industry.
The media personality always looks ravishing in every fashion even when she tries to make it simple.
To call her a trendsetter is an indication that you know who we’re talking about.
The gorgeous screen diva can rock any hairstyle and still look generous on it.
Recently she crowned the Twitter trends after she debuted a new look from Sarhap Hair Line's wig.
She wrote posted a picture on her Twitter handle and captioned it
“HOW CUTIE”
