FAYAZONE Talent Management & Booking Agency Ignites Bahrain Nightlife

FAYAZONE showcases international talents in the Middle Eastern region’s nightlife industry.

A personal touch by building good relationships with Artists is more important to us than just another business deal”
— Managing Director: Fayaz Ismail
MANAMA, JUFFAIR, BAHRAIN, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FAYAZONE is no stranger to providing the Bahrain nightlife and entertainment industry with outstanding events in combination with international solidified talents from around the globe. The Bahrain-based talent management and booking agency has been igniting the Middle Eastern music landscape with their creative fusion of global expertise and regional character via international talent collaborations and bookings for corporate and private events.

During the development of FAYAZONE, They had established the infamous VIP events brand "The Guestlist" which was an exclusive invite only project hosted at multiple venues in Bahrain that included the top DJ’s & promoters the kingdom had to offer. Upon having numerous years of experience in the industry, FAYAZONE now represents more than 30 internationally recognized artists and DJs along with captivating the Middle East as an internet sensation on social media apps such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook etc..

FAYAZONE empowers global talents to expand and further their success by broadening their fan base in the Middle East. Thus also increasing travel and tourism both in Bahrain and within the region.

FAYAZONE is known to be special in countless ways. One of which indicates that rather than just closing deals, they have continuously been cultivating strong connections with both talents and clients, thus every artist and DJ is sure to receive a complete luxury package from FAYAZONE that includes complete logistics management, national radio interviews, videography, photography and access to behind-the-scenes material from their stay and their preparations leading up to the show.

FAYAZONE is dedicated to making sure each and every performance is memorable. Due to their highly experienced team assisting venues and event organizations with technical preparations, sound checks, stage setups, visuals, lighting, and strategic marketing campaign support, which is how FAYAZONE differentiates in this very competitive sector of nightlife.

They have evolved into a dominant force in Bahrain and beyond with the help of a highly competitive and driven workforce and a constantly expanding portfolio of celebrity talents and clients. FAYAZONE enjoys the reputation of being a company that works with a deep sense of integrity. They strive to put the needs and requirements of their talents above everything else.

The greatest and highest standard of professional and individualized service are provided to their clients/venues looking to reserve celebrity performers for various events and festivals. The experts at FAYAZONE do all in their power to ensure that their clients' events are a success.

FAYAZONE is shaped by the dedication, creativity and experience which they have obtained over the years by working on shows of A-List celebrity artists and DJ’S such as Tiesto, Bruno Mars and recently Martin Garrix.

Some of the celebrity talents whom they have acquired for potential bookings in the region include names such as: MIMS, Iyaz, Kevin Lyttle, Edward Maya, Karl Wine, etc… In terms of DJs, FAYAZONE has a variety that include: Klaas, 39 Kingdom, Chester Young and Rock-Aro among others.

It will be of much interest to the Middle East fanbase to see what the FAYAZONE organization has planned for the new year of 2023 both in Bahrain and within the Middle Eastern region.

MIMS Live Show - Behind The Scenes

