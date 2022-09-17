Submit Release
News Search

There were 402 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,949 in the last 365 days.

KYAN Therapeutics' technology platform identifies novel and effective nucleic acid therapies for MYC-driven liver cancer

Study published in Bioengineering & Translational Medicine

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MYC is a transcription factor that is dysregulated in over 70% of human cancers, making it an important target that unfortunately, has been deemed “undruggable” for many years. Although synthetic lethality has offered a promising parallel approach that targets MYC-dependent vulnerabilities in cancer, there is still no targeted synthetic lethality therapy against MYC-driven cancers that has been approved for clinical use. A major challenge to getting MYC synthetic lethality targets into clinical settings is the need to prioritize targets by therapeutic potential for each MYC-driven cancer type due to the dissimilarities of tumors in each type.

Taking into account the need for target prioritization and an increase in the exploration of combination therapies against MYC-driven cancers, the researchers in this study used KYAN’s experimental–analytical hybrid platform to find MYC synthetic lethal targets with the greatest therapeutic potential and compared their therapeutic value to current standard-of-care drugs in MYC-driven hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The researchers further utilized technology from KYAN and the Agency of Science, Technology & Research (A*STAR)'s Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB) to identify a two-drug combination of novel splice-switch oligonucleotides (SSOs) as promising therapeutic candidates for MYC-driven HCC.

“We are thrilled that our collaboration with IMCB is already generating such exciting results,” said Hugo Saavedra, CEO of KYAN Therapeutics. “Being able to aid drug discovery is yet another valuable tool that helps us to build solutions for better cancer care.”

About KYAN

KYAN Therapeutics is a biotechnology company on a mission to bridge the cancer care gap by advancing revolutionary technologies. Our technology platforms were developed in collaboration with UCLA and the National University of Singapore, combining small data AI and biological experiments to define how therapies are developed and offered to patients. From drug development to personalized medicine, KYAN offers an efficient solution to identify the optimal outcome to millions of possible drug-dose combinations. KYAN's technology has been peer reviewed in several reputable and high impact factor journals and implemented in multiple clinical studies.

For more details, please visit https://www.kyantherapeutics.com

Media Contact
Lisa Chow
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

KYAN Therapeutics' technology platform identifies novel and effective nucleic acid therapies for MYC-driven liver cancer

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.