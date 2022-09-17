Submit Release
News Search

There were 851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,127 in the last 365 days.

NASA Sets TV Coverage for Crewed Soyuz Mission to Space Station

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will provide live coverage of key events as a NASA astronaut and two cosmonauts launch and dock to the International Space Station on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin will launch aboard the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 9:54 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Sept. 21 (6:54 p.m. Baikonur time). Coverage will begin at 9 a.m. on NASA Television's Public Channel, the NASA app, and on the agency's website.

NASA also will air continuous coverage of an Artemis I tanking test on NASA TV's Media Channel beginning at 7:15 a.m.

Soyuz MS-22 launch and key events as well of coverage of the Artemis I tanking test will be available to watch online at:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

After a two-orbit, three-hour journey, the Soyuz will dock to the space station's Rassvet module at 1:11 p.m. About two hours after docking, hatches between the Soyuz and the station will open and the crew members will greet each other.

Once aboard station, the trio will join Expedition 67 Commander Oleg Artemyev, cosmonauts Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov of Roscosmos, as well as NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, and Jessica Watkins, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. Rubio, Prokopyev, and Petelin will spend six months aboard the orbital laboratory.

This will be Prokopyev's second flight into space and the first for Rubio and Petelin.

Mission coverage is as follows (all times Eastern):

Wednesday, Sept. 21

9 a.m. – Coverage begins on NASA TV's Public Channel for 9:54 a.m. launch.

12:15 p.m. – Coverage begins on NASA TV's Public Channel for 1:11 p.m. docking.

3:30 p.m. – Coverage begins on NASA TV for hatch opening and welcome remarks.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-sets-tv-coverage-for-crewed-soyuz-mission-to-space-station-301626526.html

SOURCE NASA

You just read:

NASA Sets TV Coverage for Crewed Soyuz Mission to Space Station

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.