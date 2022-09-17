American BioCarbon Joins NYC Climate Week Lineup

American BioCarbon will be featured during Puro.earth's Carbon Removal Ecosystem Meeting

American BioCarbon, an innovative manufacturer of renewable products made from sugarcane bagasse, will join Puro.earth during Climate Week NYC 2022 for a virtual meeting to discuss the carbon removal ecosystem. Climate Week is the biggest global climate event of its kind, bringing together the most influential leaders in climate action from business, government, and the climate community.

On Monday, September 19, American BioCarbon will present its strategy to remove carbon from the atmosphere using sugarcane bagasse as part of Puro.earth's virtual Carbon Removal Ecosystem Meeting. American BioCarbon will be joined by executives from Puro.earth, Kita, and Climate Impact X to discuss how to secure, fund and de-risk early-stage carbon removal. The program is targeted to educate CEOs, ESG and sustainability managers as they design net-zero carbon strategies for their companies.

American BioCarbon recently completed an independent audit process conducted by Puro.earth to verify its biochar as a carbon removal tool and is now certified to sell digital tradable assets called CO 2 Removal Certificates (CORCs) under a marketing agreement with Puro.earth. The audit confirmed that American BioCarbon's biochar is carbon net-negative; it examined product lifecycle, required scientific measurement and quantification of the removed CO 2 , and its residence time in storage.

American BioCarbon's bagasse-based biochar captures carbon in a secure chemical structure that would otherwise release into the atmosphere through decomposition or burn-offs, providing a stable carbon storage solution. When incorporated into soil, biochar is up to 100 times more stable than the feedstock from which it was produced, and a substantial amount of biochar's organic carbon will persist in soil for decades to millennia. Biochar also offers environmental and agricultural benefits such as nutrient retention, improved water holding capacity, and increased aeration.

Puro.earth is the world's first marketplace, standard and registry for science-based carbon removal credits. Puro.earth provides carbon removal as a service, helping corporate buyers create a long-term procurement portfolio to neutralize their carbon footprint and reach net zero. Puro.earth focuses solely on verified net-negative technologies that can remove carbon at an industrial scale and store it for a minimum of 50 years. In 2021, Nasdaq announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Puro.earth.

About American BioCarbon

From its agricultural waste pelletizing facility in White Castle, LA, American BioCarbon uses best-in-class technology and manufacturing safety disciplines to supply commercial, industrial and municipal customers with sustainable products derived from sugar cane bagasse. The environmentally sustainable pellets offset carbon emissions in the global energy markets and are used domestically for environmental remediation. American BioCarbon also produces biochar for agribusiness, retail outlets and commercial customers to provide a nutrient-rich soil amendment to grow vegetables and other high-quality crops, as well as provide a valuable carbon sequestration tool. www.americanbiocarbon.com

About Earth to Energy

The Earth to Energy Fund (ETEF) focuses on investments in the biomass sector and related entities that have the potential to expand beyond their current size and capability. ETEF owns and operates assets exclusively, thus fully controlling all of its investments to maximize potential, tax efficiency and overall ROI. More information about the Earth to Energy Fund is available at www.earthtoenergy.com.

About Puro.earth

Puro.earth is the world's first B2B marketplace, standard and registry focused solely on carbon removal. Aiming at climate and economic impact, its mission is to mobilize the world's economy to reward carbon net-negative emissions. Puro provides voluntary corporate buyers long-term carbon removal procurement portfolios to fulfill net zero pledges, by identifying suppliers, verifying their negative emissions and issuing CO2 Removal Certificates (CORCs) with the Puro Standard, the first carbon standard for engineered carbon removal. Trusted by leading organizations, Puro.earth is driving forward a market of carbon negative industries, enabling a new revenue stream for carbon removal suppliers to accelerate their growth. In 2021, Nasdaq acquired a majority stake in Puro.earth. www.puro.earth

