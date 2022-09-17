ECO. Modern Essentials launch mobile shopping apps with poq to deliver own community experience to customers

Australian-based ECO. Modern Essentials launches shopping apps with native mobile app provider poq to support its digital growth.

London - 16 September, 2022 - Global mobile app platform provider poq, today announces ECO. Modern Essentials, the Australian founded wellness brand specialising in 100% pure essential oils and blends, has launched native iOS and Android apps using poq’s composable commerce mobile app stack and Shopify Feedless SDK.

The MACH-certified native mobile app platform from poq has allowed ECO. Modern Essentials to offer its customers rich content and community features, such as ‘App Stories’, Blog, ‘Swipe2Like’ plus subscription management via the apps.

Claire Mitchell, Founder of ECO. Modern Essentials, commented: “Since launching in 2009, we have developed a thriving community of customers who are passionate about what we have to offer. Having grown our business through online sales, 75% of our customers are using mobile to transact and are using 3rd party social media platforms to engage with the brand, as well as each other. As we started to see restrictions in the web shopping experience we had, and the rising cost of acquisition in the paid ad space, it made us want to explore apps as a customer retention channel. We think it's a natural extension to our customers' experience and we wanted to create a destination to bring our community together.”

Mitchell continued: “We chose poq to deliver these apps because they are the experts. We know our business and they know apps. Their ability to deliver highly rated, great app experiences was a major factor in us choosing to launch on their platform. We are extremely excited to deliver this new channel to our loyal customer base and community.”

Jay Johnston, Chief Executive Officer of poq, commented, “ECO. Modern Essentials is one of the most exciting brands we have partnered with, and we are proud to support them with the launch of their new apps. They are a brand that really understands their community and are always pushing the boundaries to connect with them in a way that nurtures the relationship, building long lasting customer value.”

