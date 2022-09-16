Submit Release
Manchin Applauds Competitive Power Ventures Investment Announcement, Attends Brad Smith Investiture

September 16, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, applauded the Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) announcement that they will be investing over $3 billion in a ~1,800 MW combined-cycle natural gas power station in West Virginia that will utilize carbon capture and storage. This investment will utilize approximately 1,000 skilled tradespeople from across the region. Senator Manchin also attended the investiture of Brad Smith, President of Marshall University. 

 

On the CPV investment announcement: “The Inflation Reduction Act is already having a positive impact for the people of West Virginia and carbon capture utilization efforts here in the United States. I’m pleased Competitive Power Ventures is investing in the Mountain State and look forward to seeing the benefits of this investment – including long-term, good-paying jobs and supporting our regional economies – for years to come.”

 

On Brad Smith’s Investiture: “Brad Smith is a proud West Virginian and accomplished businessman. He is the perfect person to lead Marshall University in this next chapter and to be a force in helping our entire state succeed and grow. Brad and his wife Alys have continued to give back to the Mountain State, through their efforts at Marshall and the Wing 2 Wing Foundation to spur entrepreneurship across the state. I look forward to working with Brad in the years to come as he leads Marshall through this new chapter.”

 

“CPV is pleased to work closely with West Virginia to bring this project to fruition in the coming years. This project and technology represent a significant step forward for our Nation in deploying low carbon, dispatchable generation critical to maintaining reliability as we address our collective concerns regarding climate change,” said Gary Lambert, CEO of Competitive Power Ventures. “West Virginia has been extremely forward thinking at the local, state and national level, and we cannot thank Senator Manchin enough for his leadership in making this opportunity possible.”

 

Photos and video from both events can be found here and here.
