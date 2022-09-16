District of Columbia Unemployment at 5.1 Percent in August

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.1 percent in August 2022; relatively unchanged from the revised July 2022 rate of 5.2 percent.



“As our District economy continues to resurge, the DC workforce remains resilient as the nation rides the recovery wave,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. “Our investment in the District’s human capital through quality training, workforce development, providing access to resources ensures a deep pool of talented District workers from which business can hire.”



The District’s preliminary August job estimates show a decrease of 15,900 jobs, for a total of 763,500 jobs in the District. The private sector decreased by 1,800 jobs. The public sector decreased by 14,100 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.



The number of employed District residents decreased by 500, from 365,800 in July 2022 to 365,300 in August 2022. The civilian labor force for the District decreased by 700 from 385,700 in July 2022 to 385,000 in August 2022. The labor force participation rate was unchanged from 73.0 percent in July 2022 to 73.0 percent in August 2022.



Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,100 jobs, jobs have remained the same or 0% from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector decreased by 200 jobs, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 15,400 jobs, jobs increased by 300 or 1.99 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector increased by 200 jobs, after increasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 30,700 jobs, jobs increased by 1,600 or 5.5 percent from a year ago.

Information sector increased by 200 jobs, after increasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 19,700 jobs, jobs decreased by 100 jobs or .51 percent for a year ago.

Financial Activities sector decreased by 100 jobs, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 26,900 jobs, jobs decreased by 1,500 jobs or 5.28percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector decreased by 900 jobs, after an increase of 2,400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 175,600 jobs, jobs increased by 8,600 or 5.15 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector increased by 300 jobs, after a decrease of 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 120,400 jobs, jobs increased by 3,500 or 2.99 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector decreased by 800 jobs, after an increase of 2,200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 68,600 jobs, jobs increased by 12,800 or 22.94 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector decreased by 500 jobs, after an increase of 500 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 73,900 jobs, jobs increased by 2,700 or 3.79 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents decreased by 500 over the month to 365,300. The civilian labor force decreased by 700 to 385,000.

One year ago, total employment was 359,100 and the civilian labor force was 385,700. The number of unemployed was 26,600, and the unemployment rate was 6.9 percent.

NOTES: The August 2022 final and September 2022 preliminary unemployment rates, will be released on Friday October 21, 2022. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE.



Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined through the use of two different monthly surveys.



Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).



Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).



Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Data reflects 2021 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.