District of Columbia Unemployment Rate at 5.7% in August

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonallyadjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 5.7 percent in August 2024, up 0.2 percentage points from the revised July 2024 rate of 5.5 percent.



The District’s preliminary August job estimates show a decrease of 14,500 jobs, for a total of 765,700 jobs in the District. The private sector decreased by 2,100 jobs. The public sector decreased by 12,4 00 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.



“Ensuring that Washingtonians in all eight wards have equitable access to resources and support is a cornerstone of the Bowser Administration's mission,” said DOES Director Unique Morris-Hughes. “Our investment in quality training and workforce development remains our priority.”



The number of employed District residents decreased by 1,300 from 385,500 in July 2024 to 384,200 in August 2024. The civilian labor forcefor the District decreased by 600 from 408,000 inJuly 2024 to 407,400 in August 2024. The labor force participation rate decreased by 0.2 percentage point from 72.5 percent in July 2024to 72.3 percent in August 2024.



Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector decreased by 100 jobs,after remaining the same in the prior month.With employment at 1,000 jobs, jobs decreased by 100 or 9.09 percent from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction increased by 200 jobs, after increasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 14,900 jobs, jobs decreased by 200 or 1.32 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector decreased by 100 jobs, after decreasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 30,400 jobs, jobs increased by 200 or 0.66 percent from a year ago.

Information sector remained the same afterdecreasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 19,600 jobs, jobsdecreased by 100 or 0.51 percent from a year ago.

Financial Activities sector remained the same after increasing by 100 jobs in the prior month. With employment 25,600 jobs, jobsdecreased by 900 or 3.4 percent from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector decreased by 800 jobs, after increasing by 500 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 177,000 jobs, jobs increased by 1,100 or .63 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector increased by 700 jobs, after decreasing by 2,400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 117,200 jobs, jobs decreased by 1,100 jobs or .93 percent froma year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector decreased by 1,500 jobs, after decreasing by 1,200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 77,100 jobs, jobs increased by 900 jobs or 1.18 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector decreased by 500 jobs, after an increase of 300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 70,100 jobs, jobs increased by 2,700 or 4.01 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed Districtresidents decreased by 1,300 over the month to 384,200. The civilian labor force decreased by 600 to 407,400.

One year ago, total employment was 380,700, and the civilian labor forcewas 399,900. The number of unemployed was 19,200, and theunemployment rate was 4.8 percent.

NOTES: The August 2024 final and September 2024 preliminary unemployment rates will be released on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information is available HERE.



Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined using two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly surveyof business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry forthe nation as a whole, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the“establishment” survey).



Resident employment and unemployment data are mainlyderived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).



Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated surveyreports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates arebenchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.



Data reflects 2023 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.