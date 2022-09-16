THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2022

H.R. 3034 – To amend title 28, United States Code, to provide an additional place for holding court for the Western District of Washington, and for other purposes (Rep. DelBene – Judiciary)
H.R. 4009 – Enslaved Voyages Memorial Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Natural Resources)
H.R. 6353 – National Service Animals Memorial Act, as amended (Rep. Wild – Natural Resources)
H.R. 6734 – Keep America’s Refuges Operational Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Jeffries – Natural Resources)
H.R. 7618 – To designate the Kol Israel Foundation Holocaust Memorial in Bedford Heights, Ohio, as a national memorial (Rep. Brown (OH) – Natural Resources)
S. 2490 – Blackwell School National Historic Site Act (Sen. Cornyn – Natural Resources)
H.R. 820 – New Philadelphia National Historical Site Act, as amended (Rep. LaHood – Natural Resources)
H.R. 4358 – Little Manatee Wild and Scenic River Act, as amended (Rep. Buchanan – Natural Resources)
H.R. 7698 – To designate the outpatient clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Ventura, California, as the "Captain Rosemary Bryant Mariner Outpatient Clinic" (Rep. Brownley – Veterans’ Affairs)
S. 2771 – To rename the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in San Angelo, Texas, the "Colonel Charles and JoAnne Powell VA Clinic" (Sen. Cornyn – Veterans’ Affairs)
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.
On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.
On Friday, the House is not in session. No votes are expected in the House.
S. 1098 – Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act (Sen. Warner – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)
Possible Consideration of H.R. ___ – Presidential Election Reform Act (Reps. Lofgren/Cheney – House Administration) (Subject to a Rule)
Possible Consideration of Legislation Making Further Appropriations for FY23
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee will meet on the following days:
Monday, September 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. to report a Rule for S. 1098.
Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. to report a Rule for the Presidential Election Reform Act.
