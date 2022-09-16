THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2022

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022

On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (26 bills)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.

On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.

On Friday, the House is not in session. No votes are expected in the House.

S. 1098 – Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act (Sen. Warner – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

Possible Consideration of H.R. ___ – Presidential Election Reform Act (Reps. Lofgren/Cheney – House Administration) (Subject to a Rule)

Possible Consideration of Legislation Making Further Appropriations for FY23

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible

