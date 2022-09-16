Governor signs emergency declaration for Catron County due to flooding

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Catron County due to recent severe flooding, making available additional funding and state resources for affected communities.

The emergency declaration comes after monsoon rain events that began in August caused flooding that has resulted in damage to both private and public property.

The executive order provides $750,000 for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to assist the county with emergency protective measures, help prevent additional damages, repair public infrastructure, and lessen the overall recovery time. The emergency declaration follows the Catron County Commission issuing a local declaration of emergency and requesting additional assistance from the state.

The executive order can be found here.