Michelin-Star Awarded Chef Vikas Khanna and Oscar Nominated Filmmaker Doug Roland, Debuts Documentary, 'Barefoot Empress' in New York on Sept. 13

The film features 96-year-old Karthyayani Amma breaking societal norms by pursuing her dreams of education

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barefoot Empress: A Story of the Victory of the Human Spirit, written and directed by Vikas Khanna, renowned Michelin star chef and produced by Oscar-nominated Doug Roland, premiered Sept. 13 at the Asia Society headquarters in New York. This movie is produced in association with non-profits Leap to Shine and Global Fund for Widows.

The film follows the remarkable journey of Karthyayani Amma, who, having never had access to education as a girl, finally gets a chance to join a first-grade class at the age of 96. Amma spent most of her life as a temple cleaner trying to make ends meet for her family, but when given the opportunity to educate herself, she pushed past societal norms and ended up a star student in her class. With a score of 98 percent on her exams, Amma dreams of studying up to grade 10.

Barefoot Empress is about the people left behind in today's society and is a story of the underrepresented finally being seen and heard. Amma's journey creates a platform for the conversation about social injustice to continue and the goal of the film is to empower the young girls and widows of India who do not get an equal chance at life through education and financial empowerment.

"I am so honored to use my art and voice to inspire change," said Khanna. "By sharing Barefoot Empress with the world, I hope to spark conversations that create safer learning spaces and bring financial security to girls and women in India."

Inspired by Barefoot Empress, non-profit organization Leap to Shine named Amma a Global Ambassador and pledged to educate five million girls in India. The non-profit's mission is to provide quality education to underserved children using best-in-class digital technology, and Khanna serves as an Advisor on their board.

"After having spent almost 25 years volunteering for non-profits, I have learnt that transparency, scalability, and impact are the key attributes to make a difference," said Khanna. "We achieve that using technology to create profound impact in the lives of those who have the drive to change their destiny with the power of digital learning."

The short documentary was celebrated at a debut screening event at the Asia Society in New York. It was a sold-out event with more than 250 attendees including notable industry professionals such as world-renowned award-winning vocalist Ila Paliwal, Consulate General of India, Randhir Jaiswal, UN ambassador for India, Ruchira Kamboj, entrepreneur and philanthropist MR Rangaswami, and other renowned personalities. Khanna and Roland held a Q&A session post-viewing of the film with journalist Katie Couric to address audience questions regarding the journey of Amma and the making of the film.

About Vikas Khanna:

Vikas Khanna is an internationally acclaimed Indian American chef, film maker, and author. He is a James Beard nominee and one of the first Indian chefs to be awarded a Michelin Star in the U.S. He has been featured amongst the 10 most influential chefs in the world by Deutsche Welle and Gazette Review. He is the host of MasterChef India, Twist of Taste and Mega Kitchens on National Geographic. Author of 38 award winning books, including UTSAV (World's most expensive cookbook) and the creator of documentary series Holy Kitchens and Kitchens of Gratitude. The Last Color marks Khanna's debut as a film writer and director which was eligible for OSCARS race for Best Feature, 2020.

About Leap to Shine:

Leap to Shine is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization registered in the State of New Jersey, USA – tax ID is 87-4444197. Its focus is to enable supplemental quality education for underserved children with the power of digital learning.

