Laminating Adhesives Market Size Worth $4.35 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, US, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Laminating Adhesives Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Medical Packaging, Food Packaging, Industrial Packaging, and Others), By Product Type (Water-Based, and Solvent Based), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Laminating Adhesives Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 3.12 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.78% and is anticipated to reach over USD 4.35 billion by 2028."

The report analyses the Laminating Adhesives market's drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Laminating Adhesives market.

Laminating Adhesives Market Overview:

Laminating adhesives are run on polyurethane and polyester technology made of raw materials like solvents, acids, and glycols. Currently laminating adhesive solutions are more in demand from the flexible packaging industry across the globe and more players are entering the market encouraged by the vast consumer database. The product can be used across industries like pharmaceutical, medicine, and food with the current demand for non-constrained packaging options. The global laminating adhesives market is witnessing significant demand in the solvent-free section as it has a less environmental impact but the current market for solvent-based lamination adhesives is also extremely strong.

Water-based laminating adhesives generally have high thermal resistance and reduced levels of odor along with a lesser foaming tendency. The market is witnessing a significant rise in UV laminating adhesives as well which is relatively newer but is gaining momentum. They are highly recommended for products that require quick cure time.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/laminating-adhesives-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 207+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historical and Forecast Growth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Laminating Adhesives market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.78% between 2022 and 2028.

The Laminating Adhesives market size was worth around US$ 3.12 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 4.35 Billion by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on product type segmentation, water-based was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on application segmentation, food packaging was the leading revenue-generating application in 2021.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Market Dynamics:

The global laminating adhesives market is projected to grow because of the growing food packaging market, especially the flexible packaging sector. The rise in demand can be attributed to the growing population which is not just restricted to one country, even though the rate may be higher. Moreso, there is a rising trend of incorporating packaged food items into the diet which is witnessed in urbanized or metropolitan cities where the lifestyle tends to be relatively hectic with little personal time. The growing income and subsequent spending capacity of the general population is another factor contributing to the growth in demand for packaged food as it has become easier to afford these items unlike some years ago. As per the Office for National Statistics' (ONS) Household Finances Survey, the median household disposable income in the United Kingdom (UK) was £31,400 by the end of the financial year 2021, which was an increase of 2% from the previous year.

The fluctuating prices of raw materials are projected to restrict the global market growth while the growing efforts to curb the impact of raw material prices may provide growth opportunities. The use of environment-polluting basic materials is anticipated to challenge global market growth.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/laminating-adhesives-market



Laminating Adhesives Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global market size witnessed losses during Covid-19 owing to the closure of manufacturing units. Since laminating adhesives require constant supervision during the production process, the absence of a sufficient workforce hindered the manufacturing cycle. There were limitations in delivering the finished goods because of supply chain disruptions and overall reduced demand for the product.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Laminating Adhesives Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Laminating Adhesives market include:

TOYOCHEM CO. LTD.

The DOW Chemical Company

3M

KGaA

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Arkema S.A

Browse the full "Laminating Adhesives Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Medical Packaging, Food Packaging, Industrial Packaging, and Others), By Product Type (Water-Based, and Solvent Based), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/laminating-adhesives-market



Laminating Adhesives Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global laminating adhesives market is segmented by product type, application, and region.

Based on product type, the global market is divided into water-based and solvent based, with water-based laminating adhesives leading the global market and may cover up to 89.85% of the market share by 2028.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into medical packaging, food packaging, industrial packaging, and others. The food packaging segment leads the global market growth with the packaging of food products global market at a current value of USD 339 Billion.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the global laminating adhesives market driven by the excellent initiative undertaken by the governments to attract foreign investment regions like China, Japan, and India to name a few. Since the production of laminating adhesives requires large facilities, the countries are a hotspot for building such units. As per data published on official websites, foreign direct investment (FDI) in India was USD 50.61 Billion in 2018 which rose by 27.17% in 2019 and reached a value of USD 64.26 Billion. The FDI value in the Chinese market was around USD 149 Billion in 2020 as per a recent World Investment Report submitted by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

The growth in North America is expected to be driven by the increasing medical device packaging industry. The regional market of Europe may be driven by Germany especially due to the growth of the automotive sector where laminating adhesives are widely used. The market for automobiles is extremely huge and is showing excellent signs of growth. For instance, according to a 2019 report by the French Institute of International Relations, Germany was responsible for producing around 75% of luxury cars.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/laminating-adhesives-market



Recent Industry Developments:

In November 2021 , Bostik, Arkema's adhesive solution segment, signed a purchase agreement with Nordmeccanica, a global supplier of lamination machines. The contract will help Bostik buy the furniture of the technologically advanced and state-of-the-art commercial laminator, which will help the company upgrade its research & development activities for mastering flexible lamination and the company's global footprint

, Bostik, Arkema's adhesive solution segment, signed a purchase agreement with Nordmeccanica, a global supplier of lamination machines. The contract will help Bostik buy the furniture of the technologically advanced and state-of-the-art commercial laminator, which will help the company upgrade its research & development activities for mastering flexible lamination and the company's global footprint In March 2022, Sun Chemical, a global giant in the field of inks and pigments, announced its collaboration with Hewlett-Packard (HP). The joint venture aims at launching sustainable flexible packaging which will be produced with a new solventless lamination solution called SunLam from Sun Chemicals and Indigo digital press from HP. The product is anticipated to help companies aim at sustainable growth.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Laminating Adhesives industry?

What is the main driving factors propelling the Laminating Adhesives Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Laminating Adhesives Industry?

What segments does the Laminating Adhesives Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Laminating Adhesives Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3.12 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 4.35 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.78% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players TOYOCHEM CO. LTD., The DOW Chemical Company, 3M, KGaA, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Arkema S.A, and Others Key Segment By Application, Product Type, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/laminating-adhesives-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global Laminating Adhesives market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Medical Packaging

Food Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Others

By Product Type

Water Based

Solvent Based

By Region

North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Laminating Adhesives Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/laminating-adhesives-market



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Application, Product Type, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client's/customer's conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com



Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

