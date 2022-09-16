Submit Release
Lottery Sambad Announces The Latest Results Of Recent Withdraw Organized by Nagaland State

Delhi, India, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- India's most well-known lottery, Lottery Sambad, is run by the Nagaland State. The most important news regarding this life-changing lottery is that Nagaland State has updated its official website with the most recent withdrawal, which was held in September 2022 and won by the luckiest individuals, and has announced the results of the massive lottery.

Lottery Sambad is the most popular lottery in India. Its unique feature is that it allows players to join this enormous lottery, held three times per day, and win vast sums of money. Due to its popularity, it is referred to by different names like Dear lottery, Nagaland State Lottery, Sikkim State lottery, Dhankesari, and much more.

Along these, purchase lottery tickets for the West Bengal State and Nagaland lottery to increase your chances of winning big money. If one invests 6 rupees, they have a chance to win a fantastic prize, which is worth one crore.

Additionally, Nagaland State conducts the Nagaland State Lottery, also known as the Lottery Sambad draw. The outcomes of the Nagaland State Lottery are comparable to those of the Lottery Sambad. At P.R. Hill Junction in Kohima, the Nagaland State Lottery is managed by reputable directors.

To get more thrilling news about results, stay tuned to their official website, Lotterysambad. it only publishes results that are 100 percent accurate. To view daily withdrawal results, click on the link above.


Kupta Rajj
LotterySambad.in
info (at) lotterysambad.in

