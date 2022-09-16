Uzbekistan President Unveils Plans for Global Solidarity Initiative

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit here, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev today announced the creation of what he called the Samarkand Solidarity Initiative for Common Security and Prosperity, to promote an international dialogue "free from geopolitical rivalry, ideological contradictions and disputes."

"Since ancient times, Samarkand has been a centre of spiritual, economic, cultural and scientific exchange between peoples living in the space from East Asia to North Africa, the Middle East and Europe," President Mirziyoyev said. "Over the centuries, a special culture of fruitful communication between representatives of different civilisations has been created here."

He announced the organisation of an international forum to be held in Samarkand in 2023.

The ancient city of Samarkand was where the process of Central Asian regional rapprochement was launched. In 2017, a ministerial conference on Central Asia was held in the city under the auspices of the UN. During the conference, President Mirziyoyev launched an initiative on what he termed good neighbourliness.

The process received UN support. In 2018, a UN General Assembly resolution was adopted entitled "Strengthening regional and international cooperation to ensure peace, stability and sustainable development in the Central Asian Region".

At the just-ended SCO session, delegates welcomed the President's initiative. Their final communiqué stated:

"They welcome the Samarkand initiative of solidarity for the sake of common security and prosperity' put forward by the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, aimed at ensuring peace and stability, broad international cooperation and promoting the sustainable development of mankind."

The initiative is regarded as being pursuant to the UN's Year 2000 Millennial Declaration which calls on governments to encourage, endorse and support dialogue among civilizations.

President Mirziyoyev said he would soon share a detailed "Programme of Action" with all Uzbekistan partners.

"Its goal is to involve in the global inter-civilizational dialogue all those who are not indifferent to our common future, who are ready, despite disagreements, to seek agreed approaches and solutions, who share the principles of the 'Samarkand spirit'," he said.

"We propose to jointly consider the issues of practical implementation of this initiative at the international Samarkand forum next year with the participation of political leaders, authoritative representatives of the public, business, academic and expert circles."

