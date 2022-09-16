Sanjeev Kumar is Fraudulently Posing as a California-licensed Loan Officer

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received information that Sanjeev Kumar is fraudulently marketing himself through social media as a Senior Loan Officer under NMLS# 314126. In fact, the NMLS unique identifier belongs to another legitimate DFPI licensed Mortgage Loan Originator. Sanjeev Kumar uses a Facebook profile under the name “Sanjeev Kumar” and corresponds with consumers via email: sanjeevkumarfinancehome@gmail.com. Kumar also claims he is associated with the website https://www.sanjeevkumarsons.com and is based at 23 West 127th Street, Apartment 2, New York 10027.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering financial services or investments. To check whether a financial service provider is licensed in California, consumers may contact the Department for questions or inquiries at ask.dfpi@dfpi.ca.gov or call toll-free at (866) 275-2677. If a consumer believes a person or company has violated state law or acted improperly regarding a consumer financial product or service, they may file a formal complaint with the DFPI at dfpi.ca.gov/file-a-complaint/.