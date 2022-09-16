Submit Release
News Search

There were 921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,225 in the last 365 days.

Sanjeev Kumar is Fraudulently Posing as a California-licensed Loan Officer

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received information that Sanjeev Kumar is fraudulently marketing himself through social media as a Senior Loan Officer under NMLS# 314126. In fact, the NMLS unique identifier belongs to another legitimate DFPI licensed Mortgage Loan Originator. Sanjeev Kumar uses a Facebook profile under the name “Sanjeev Kumar” and corresponds with consumers via email: sanjeevkumarfinancehome@gmail.com. Kumar also claims he is associated with the website https://www.sanjeevkumarsons.com and is based at 23 West 127th Street, Apartment 2, New York 10027.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering financial services or investments. To check whether a financial service provider is licensed in California, consumers may contact the Department for questions or inquiries at ask.dfpi@dfpi.ca.gov or call toll-free at (866) 275-2677. If a consumer believes a person or company has violated state law or acted improperly regarding a consumer financial product or service, they may file a formal complaint with the DFPI at dfpi.ca.gov/file-a-complaint/.

You just read:

Sanjeev Kumar is Fraudulently Posing as a California-licensed Loan Officer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.