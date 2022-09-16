Submit Release
Sarhap Hair-Line Nominated as The Hair Brand of The Year 2022 Africa Choice Awards

Sarhap Hair Line declared openly on their IG that they were nominated as the hair brand of the year 2022.

When say there's God, yes there's God. We say thank you to Africa Choice Awards ”
— CEO of Sarhap Hairline
JOHANNESBURG, ALBERTON, SOUTH AFRICA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarhap Hair Line, a supplier of 100% quality virgin hair has excitedly declared its involvement in one of the notable awards in Africa.

According to the CEO, they were nominated for the Hair Brand Of The Year 2022 Africa Choice Awards.

In her statement on IG she wrote:

“When we say there’s God, yes there is God. We are so overwhelmed and honored to be nominated as THE HAIR BRAND OF THE YEAR IN AFRICA at the 2022 AFRICA CHOICE AWARDS. This is such a pat on the back that we are doing the most, the right thing, going in the right direction. Thank you AFRICA CHOICE AWARDS for the nomination”

This opportunity is one of its kind as we say a big congratulations to them.

Stephanie Daniel
Sarhap Hair Line
+27107455414 ext.
Infor@sarhap.com
