Grant County man sentenced to 16 years for crimes committed in 2018

KANSAS, September 16 - ULYSSES – (September 16, 2022) – A Grant County man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison on five charges for crimes committed in 2018 with a deadly weapon, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Francisco Beltran, 30, of Ulysses, was sentenced yesterday in Grant County District Court by Judge Clinton Peterson on one count each of robbery, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and contributing to a child’s misconduct. Beltran was sentenced to 192 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility and will be required to register as a violent as a violent offender for 15 years upon his release.

Beltran pleaded guilty to the charges on July 21. The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Ulysses Police Department. The crimes occurred on or about August 18, 2018.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Shannon Rush and Nicole Southall of Schmidt’s office.