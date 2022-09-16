Carper Statement on Historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for Delaware Water Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today issued the following statement on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarding $75.8 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to Delaware today for water infrastructure improvements.

“Every Delawarean deserves access to clean water—no matter their zip code. As part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we secured the single largest federal water investment in our nation’s history to help deliver on that promise. Now, at a time when far too many communities still can’t always trust the water coming out of their faucets, it’s great to see EPA deploying this funding without delay. With these historic investments, states like Delaware are going to be able to revitalize their aging water systems so that we can build a future where clean, safe water is a reality for all.”

