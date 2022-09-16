MALAITA DISPLAYS STRONG SUPPORT FOR SICD POLICY AND CDF REFORMS

Representatives from constituencies in Malaita Province has expressed their strong support to the first ever Solomon Islands Constituency Development (SICD) Policy intentions and the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Act reforms.

This was articulated during the two-days consultation facilitated by a task force team from the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) on the SICD Policy consultation held in Auki which ended yesterday Thursday 15th September, 2022.

Frenzied discussions were centered on the current CDF Act 2013 and the management of CDF.

The consultation team also do presentations on the ministry’s core mandates, functions and how MRD conducts its operation.

“This is the first time in the history of Solomon Islands since the establishment of MRD that we heard some very useful information about the ministry’s operation and CDF.

“These are very vital information that needs to be known by us the rural population who are at the receiving end of this so call CDF fund,” one participant expressed.

Most of the participants voiced the need for the National Government through MRD to seriously looking at amending the CDF Act 2013 and brings in with its required regulations.

MRD Permanent Secretary Dr. Samson Viulu while acknowledging participants for their concerns, assured them that this is the path the ministry is taking, and in doing so, he said the formulation of the SICD Policy framework would be a gain for the ministry as it will provide the basis for MRD to review the CDF Act 2013.

Participants presents their recommendations during group presentation session.

He further said that the policy framework will also enhance and contribute towards empowering all Solomon Islanders to participate meaningfully in constituency development activities to improving their livelihoods.

SICD Policy focus is centered on the following key thematic areas: socio-economic infrastructures, livelihoods income generating projects, essential services such as health, education and police-security, and downstream processing and value adding.

Participants also stated that the current CDF governance structure needs to be improved so that transparency and accountability must be upheld by the Members of Parliament and their Constituency officers.

PS Viulu in response to the participants concerns reassured them that their concerns, ideas and suggestions have been noted and will be consolidated in the final report of the consultation.

“Very genuine and valid concerns you all raised and they will be certainly be the main driving force behind this SICD policy.

“Your views and recommendations gathered from the consultation will really help MRD as it embarks on reforming constituency developments to guarantee rural people meaningfully participates in social and economic activities to improve their livelihoods,” PS Viulu said.

He reiterated that this policy framework overall intends is to guide the management and enhance the delivery of the Constituency Development Funds.

The consultation successfully ended yesterday (Thursday 15th September, 2022) and is graced by Malaita Province Deputy Premier Hon. Glen Waneta.

A participant from West Kwaio making his contribution during the open discussion session.

– MRD Press