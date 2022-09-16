Additional Embezzlement Charges, RICO Charge Filed Against Oklahoma Contractor

OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General John O’Connor filed a third round of charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor who allegedly received thousands of dollars from Oklahomans in several counties in exchange for construction projects he never completed.

Michael Hanson, 42, is now charged with twenty-four (24) counts of felony Embezzlement, one count of misdemeanor Embezzlement, and one count of Racketeering.

In November 2021, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Unit began investigating a consumer fraud case involving Hanson, after receiving several complaints. As a result of that investigation, Hanson was charged by the Attorney General in the District Court of Oklahoma County with nine counts of Embezzlement and one count of Pattern of Criminal Offenses.

Following the filing of those charges, an additional 12 victims contacted the Attorney General’s Office with complaints similar to those of the first nine victims. As of September 2022, another four victims have come forward with complaints.

Investigators allege Hanson used his company, Leaders Construction LLC, to solicit customers, who needed concrete or fencing work. He required partial payments up front. He then refused to complete the projects. He also refused to refund the homeowners’ payments. Authorities say, in all, Hanson stole $175,854.51 from these 25 victims. Investigators further allege that the 24 counts of felony embezzlement amount to a pattern of racketeering activity, and that by conducting these activities through his association with Leaders Construction, LLC, Hanson violated the Oklahoma-Racketeering-Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO). RICO violations carry a minimum 10-year prison sentence upon conviction.

The Consumer Protection Unit was assisted in its investigation by the Edmond Police Department and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

The Attorney General encourages consumers who believe they have been a victim of contractor fraud to file a complaint by calling the Consumer Protection Unit at 1-833-681-1895.

All persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty.